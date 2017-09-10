Michael, Martellus Bennett protest national anthem

Michael and Martellus Bennett both had demonstrations of protest during the national anthem on Sunday prior to the Green Bay Packers-Seattle Seahawks game.

The Bennett brothers are very active about social issues and have never been ones to shy away from sharing opinions. Their teams were facing each other in Week 1, and Michael protested the anthem by sitting, while Martellus, a tight end for Green Bay, raised a fist:

Michael Bennett has been sitting for the anthem since the preseason. Matters escalated last week when he made hired an attorney amid allegations of police mistreatment in Las Vegas the night of the Mayweather-McGregor fight. Las Vegas police are investigating the incident.

