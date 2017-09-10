Michael, Martellus Bennett protest national anthem

Michael and Martellus Bennett both had demonstrations of protest during the national anthem on Sunday prior to the Green Bay Packers-Seattle Seahawks game.
The Bennett brothers are very active about social issues and have never been ones to shy away from sharing opinions. Their teams were facing each other in Week 1, and Michael protested the anthem by sitting, while Martellus, a tight end for Green Bay, raised a fist:
A photo of #Packers TE Martellus Bennett #80 with his fist up in what looks like a black glove. His brother Michael #72 sat down. #SEAvGB pic.twitter.com/9Z5jV3iBGA
— Josina Anderson (@JosinaAnderson) September 10, 2017
Seahawks DE Frank Clark also sat on bench during national anthem, and LB D.J. Alexander had his hand on Bennett's shoulder.
— Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) September 10, 2017
Michael Bennett has been sitting for the anthem since the preseason. Matters escalated last week when he made hired an attorney amid allegations of police mistreatment in Las Vegas the night of the Mayweather-McGregor fight. Las Vegas police are investigating the incident.
TEAMS: Green Bay Packers, Seattle Seahawks
|
|
NFL News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!
|
|Best of Yardbarker
|NFL News
|MLB News
|NBA News
|NHL News
|
Today's Best Stuff
|
For Publishers
|
Company Info
|
Help
|
Follow Yardbarker
|© 2017 YB Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.