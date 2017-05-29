Michael Vick not actually in talks to retire with Falcons

Jan 1, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick during pregame before the Falcons game against the New Orleans Saints at the Georgia Dome.

Michael Vick may have jumped the gun when he said that he was in talks to retire as a Falcon.

Vick was interviewed on Friday and asked about retiring with the Falcons, and the retired quarterback said the idea was “in discussion.” But when pressed about the matter further by another reporter on Sunday, Vick somewhat backtracked.

“Well, I haven’t talked to anybody about it specifically,” Vick told ESPN’s Vaughn McClure Sunday. “It’s something that I’ve really been thinking about trying to get done. I was asked the question the other day — is that what I want — and I said, ‘Yeah.'”

Vick was speaking from his V7 Elite Playmakers Showcase Series when he made the comments.

It doesn’t sound like anything is actually in the works here, but what helps Vick’s case is his relationship with Falcons owner Arthur Blank, which remains positive. Blank invited Vick to the final game at the Georgia Dome. The two talked then, and it sounds like Blank was open to the retirement possibility.

“When I spoke to Arthur, we talked about various other things,” Vick told McClure. “Like I said, [retiring as a Falcon] is something that can happen down the road, and I think we both know that. What’s already understood really don’t have to be explained. You let time work everything out in between.”

Maybe Blank had told him this was a possibility if they give things more time. Over time, there’s a greater chance of having less backlash related to Vick’s criminal past that still stings some and makes him a divisive figure. Or maybe this is a matter of Vick wanting something more than the team does.