Mike Tomlin takes shot at Pats during commencement speech

By Jason Rowan  |  Last updated 5/10/17

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin couldn't help himself and took a shot at the Patriots during a recent commencement speech. Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin delivered the commencement speech at Robert Morris University’s graduation ceremony last Friday. And Tomlin couldn’t help but deliver a pot shot at the expense of the New England Patriots.

Tomlin delivered an enlightening 16-minute speech filled with the kind of messages imparting wisdom typical of commencement speeches. But the Steelers head coach opened his address with a dig on the team’s fierce rivals.

“I’ll proceed with a couple of assumptions,” Tomlin said, via NFL.com. “And I realize that assumptions are very dangerous. There’s a cliché about assuming, isn’t it? It can make Patriots out of you and me.”

Anyone who knows the exact wording of said cliché understands all too well the message the coach was trying to convey.

Tomlin’s shot at the Patriots of course comes with the backstory of the infamous Facebook Live video posted by Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown in which Tomlin called the Patriots a not-so-flattering name during a locker room speech after a playoff win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ahead of the Steelers-Patriots AFC Championship Game showdown last season, Tomlin referred to the Pats “a–h—-” in a fiery salvo. The video Brown shared on social media garnered over 1.1 million views and 20,000 shares before being taken down.

Tomlin joked about the possibility that someone may in fact be recording his commencement speech in light of being caught on video by Brown.

“I’ll proceed with the assumption that, in some form or fashion, one or more of you out there are somehow live-streaming this on the internet,” he said. “And I’ll behave accordingly.”

Might have been too late for that, Coach Tomlin.

This article first appeared on Sportress of Blogitude and was syndicated with permission.

