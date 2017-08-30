'Mini Ben McAdoo' steals the show at Giants practice

Originally posted on Sportress of Blogitude
By Jason Rowan  |  Last updated 8/30/17

New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo has a new pal who looks like the smaller version of him.  Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

A young New York Giants fan who bears a remarkable resemblance to head coach Ben McAdoo was the center of attention while making an appearance at Tuesday’s practice.

Peter Costigan, 12, first garnered attention when his “Mini McAdoo” get-up elicited a high-five from the Giants head coach after a game last season.

“One day I came home from school and my dad [Mike] said, ‘Wow, you look a lot like Ben McAdoo,’’’ Costigan said of his close encounter with McAdoo, via the New York Post. “Then he said, ‘Why don’t we dress you up as Ben McAdoo, take you to the game and sit in the front row?'”

Mini McAdoo goes to great lengths to turn himself into a miniaturized version of the real McAdoo. Slicked-back hair, a faux mustache, a Giants sweatsuit, sunglasses, headset and a ginormous play card complete the transformation, turning Costigan into a perfect McAdoo doppelganger.

“My dad said we should go to training camp and dress you up as Ben McAdoo,” Costigan said. “Then we saw he had a new haircut, so I got the new haircut.”

Yes, McAdoo’s new haircut. Something that was a part of McAdoo’s personal transformation this past offseason.

Costigan’s visit to Quest Diagnostic Training Center for Giants practice Tuesday was the source of great fanfare. Not only did the youngster get to meet McAdoo, Costigan also mixed it up with wide receiver Brandon Marshall.

Costigan, who lives right in the heart of Philadelphia Eagles country, clearly enjoyed his visit.

“I’m like one of the only Giants fans,” he said of his hometown. “There are a lot of Eagles fans there, and everybody is like, ‘The Giants stink.’ But it’s pretty good.”

Even better, one of Costigan’s motivations for visiting Giants practice was to promote Natural High, a “charity that works with youth to promote healthy living and prevent the abuse of alcohol and drugs,” per NJ.com.

Giants News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!

By clicking "Sign Me Up", you have read and agreed to the Yardbarker Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. You can opt out at any time. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy.

This article first appeared on Sportress of Blogitude and was syndicated with permission.

TEAMS: New York Giants
MORE FROM YARDBARKER:
QUIZ: Name every head coach in the history of the New York Giants
Posted January 25, 2017  |  Total tries: 263  |  Average Score: 6.4 out of 18  (35%)  |  Feedback?  |  More Quizzes!

Dating back to their founding in 1925, the New York Giants have had only 18 coaches in NFL franchise history. This list includes two Hall of Fame coaches, one Hall of Fame player, and two Super Bowl winners. The current coach lead the team to the playoffs in 2017 in just his first year. How many of the leaders of the Giants can you name?

Clue: Years Active

Score:
0/18
Time:
5:00
1925
Bob Folwell
1926
Doc Alexander
1927–1928
Earl Potteiger
1929–1930
LeRoy Andrews
1930
Benny Friedman
1931–1953
Steve Owen
1954–1960
Jim Lee Howell
1961–1968
Allie Sherman
1969–1973
Alex Webster
1974–1976
Bill Arnsparger
1976–1978
John McVay
1979–1982
Ray Perkins
1983–1990
Bill Parcells
1991–1992
Ray Handley
1993–1996
Dan Reeves
1997–2003
Jim Fassel
2004–2015
Tom Coughlin
2016–
Ben McAdoo
MORE FROM YARDBARKER

Tony Romo says he considered Jets before deciding to retire

Lance Lynn critical of Cardinals after Mike Leake trade

Brad Ausmus fears Miguel Cabrera's back issues are chronic

Report: CFL team passed on Johnny Manziel after workout

Report: Bucks could up Irving trade offer if he agrees to sign long-term

LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?
 GET THE DAILY NEWSLETTER:

Report: Steelers the favorite to sign Joe Haden

NFC South preview: Prime for a Carolina boucne-back?

Several Texans players stuck in Houston due to flood

Royals GM's Danny Duffy DUI arrest presser goes somewhat off-topic

Aaron Rodgers: Colin Kaepernick should be on an NFL roster

Report: ‘Slight chance’ Thomas could miss most of season

MORE STORIES >>

The 'Lions back up the Brinks truck for Matthew Stafford' quiz

The 'Just helping you live out your fantasy' quiz

Nationals' biggest challenge right now is survival

Summer of Ice: Did the BIG3 deliver?

Why each team will or will not win the Super Bowl

The 'Just shorten the preseason already' quiz

10 teams that could dethrone the New England Patriots in 2017

Getaway Day: Players Weekend adds needed lightness to toughest part of the season

Sports & Politics Intersect: Attempt to avoid controversy has adverse effect for ESPN

The 'It's in the game' quiz

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor through the years

The 'Pour out your bottles for the Bortles era' quiz

MORE STORIES >>
Giants News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!

By clicking "Sign Me Up", you have read and agreed to the Yardbarker Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. You can opt out at any time. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy.
BEST OF YARDBARKER

The 'Lions back up the Brinks truck for Matthew Stafford' quiz

The 'Just helping you live out your fantasy' quiz

Nationals' biggest challenge right now is survival

Summer of Ice: Did the BIG3 deliver?

The 'Just shorten the preseason already' quiz

BIG3 Referee Hotline Bling: Kwame Brown can't ring up a win

10 teams that could dethrone the New England Patriots in 2017

Getaway Day: Players Weekend adds needed lightness to toughest part of the season

Sports & Politics Intersect: Attempt to avoid controversy has adverse effect for ESPN

The 'It's in the game' quiz

MORE BEST OF YARDBARKER >>
Today's Best Stuff
For Publishers
Company Info
Help
Follow Yardbarker
© 2017 YB Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.