'Mini Ben McAdoo' steals the show at Giants practice

By Jason Rowan | Last updated 8/30/17
A young New York Giants fan who bears a remarkable resemblance to head coach Ben McAdoo was the center of attention while making an appearance at Tuesday’s practice.
Peter Costigan, 12, first garnered attention when his “Mini McAdoo” get-up elicited a high-five from the Giants head coach after a game last season.
#GiantsPride #Giants Watch Giants head coach Ben McAdoo high-five mini Ben McAdoo #NYGiants #BigBlue #NYG https://t.co/wcEQmWFSmR
— NY Giants Fans (@GiantsViews) January 1, 2017
“One day I came home from school and my dad [Mike] said, ‘Wow, you look a lot like Ben McAdoo,’’’ Costigan said of his close encounter with McAdoo, via the New York Post. “Then he said, ‘Why don’t we dress you up as Ben McAdoo, take you to the game and sit in the front row?'”
Mini McAdoo goes to great lengths to turn himself into a miniaturized version of the real McAdoo. Slicked-back hair, a faux mustache, a Giants sweatsuit, sunglasses, headset and a ginormous play card complete the transformation, turning Costigan into a perfect McAdoo doppelganger.
Mini McAdoo showed up to Giants practice todayhttps://t.co/lEw3JPwqLr pic.twitter.com/rqiWows7s5
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 29, 2017
“My dad said we should go to training camp and dress you up as Ben McAdoo,” Costigan said. “Then we saw he had a new haircut, so I got the new haircut.”
Yes, McAdoo’s new haircut. Something that was a part of McAdoo’s personal transformation this past offseason.
Costigan’s visit to Quest Diagnostic Training Center for Giants practice Tuesday was the source of great fanfare. Not only did the youngster get to meet McAdoo, Costigan also mixed it up with wide receiver Brandon Marshall.
Coach Mac got on me today!!! pic.twitter.com/yjJLP3SZw2
— Brandon Marshall (@BMarshall) August 29, 2017
Costigan, who lives right in the heart of Philadelphia Eagles country, clearly enjoyed his visit.
Big Blue had a special visitor Tuesday! Check out "Little McAdoo" in the @Hublot 2 Minute Drill! pic.twitter.com/F5DuY6zsjp
— New York Giants (@Giants) August 30, 2017
“I’m like one of the only Giants fans,” he said of his hometown. “There are a lot of Eagles fans there, and everybody is like, ‘The Giants stink.’ But it’s pretty good.”
Even better, one of Costigan’s motivations for visiting Giants practice was to promote Natural High, a “charity that works with youth to promote healthy living and prevent the abuse of alcohol and drugs,” per NJ.com.
|
|
Giants News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!
|
Dating back to their founding in 1925, the New York Giants have had only 18 coaches in NFL franchise history. This list includes two Hall of Fame coaches, one Hall of Fame player, and two Super Bowl winners. The current coach lead the team to the playoffs in 2017 in just his first year. How many of the leaders of the Giants can you name?
Clue: Years Active
0/18
5:00
|
|
Giants News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!
|
|Best of Yardbarker
|NFL News
|MLB News
|NBA News
|NHL News
|
Today's Best Stuff
|
For Publishers
|
Company Info
|
Help
|
Follow Yardbarker
|© 2017 YB Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.