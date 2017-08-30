'Mini Ben McAdoo' steals the show at Giants practice

“My dad said we should go to training camp and dress you up as Ben McAdoo,” Costigan said. “Then we saw he had a new haircut, so I got the new haircut.”

Yes, McAdoo’s new haircut. Something that was a part of McAdoo’s personal transformation this past offseason.

Costigan’s visit to Quest Diagnostic Training Center for Giants practice Tuesday was the source of great fanfare. Not only did the youngster get to meet McAdoo, Costigan also mixed it up with wide receiver Brandon Marshall.