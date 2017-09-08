Minnesota Vikings: 3 keys to victory in Week 1

By Shaan Donohue  |  Last updated 9/8/17

Week One of the NFL season is finally here. Rampant speculation about players that will make the roster and personnel decisions have been replaced by actual tangible football that counts for wins and losses. It is not an exaggeration to say that this is the most wonderful time of the year. The Minnesota Vikings open the season Monday night against the New Orleans Saints in a matchup that will see a familiar face on the opposing sidelines. Adrian Peterson, the franchises’ all-time leading rusher, will be suiting up for New Orleans and has made his desire to stick it the Vikings very well known. Keeping Peterson from letting slip the dogs of war is among several keys to ensuring a victory for the Vikes to start the season.

  1. Capitalizing in the redzone

Throughout the Drew BreesSean Payton era in New Orleans there has been one constant: they light the scoreboard up. Brees led the league in passing yards again last season with 5208 yards and the addition of Peterson and rookie running back Alvin Kumara should help offset the loss of wide receiver Brandin Cooks. If the Vikes are going to topple New Orleans they have to consistently score touchdowns inside the 20 yard line. That feels like a no-brainer, but it has been a problem each of the last two seasons. Tight End Kyle Rudolph could prove to be a key difference maker in the redzone. With a massive frame and strong hands, Rudolph has the ability to muscle defenders out of the way and come down with scores.

  1. Getting off the field on 3rd Down

As talented as the Vikings defense is, their achilles heel is that they can be worn down. The speed and attacking style that makes them effective is also what can hinder them if teams start converting third-downs consistently. Outside of Linval Joseph, they lack the requisite beef to slam the door on teams once they start chugging downhill with the running game. Being disciplined and limiting third-down conversions will be essential, otherwise Brees and company could hang a crooked number on the Vikes in a hurry.

  1. Generate Turnovers

When the Vikings are at their best defensively they are dictating to offenses and applying constant pressure on the quarterback. That kind of relentless pursuit leads to turnovers, which can give what was an anemic offense in the preseason an opportunity for a short field. Cornerback Xavier Rhodes has shown that he is among the game’s premier outside cover guys, which means the pressure falls squarely on Trae Waynes to hold down the fort on the other side. While cornerback play is important for generating turnovers, the three players in the heart of the defense (Anthony Barr, Eric Kendricks, and Harrison Smith) will be the straws that stir the drink. Both Barr and Kendricks are capable in coverage, but what makes them special is their ability to rush the passer using Mike Zimmer’s patented double A-gap blitz. New Orleans loves to get rid of the ball quickly and frustrate edge rushers, but if Barr and Kendricks can have Brees off balance it could lead to mistakes. Smith is mouthpiece of the secondary and one of the most uniquely gifted safeties in all of football. He has the ability to play centerfield and range sideline to sideline as well as come down into the box and lay the wood. He needs to be the ball-hawking menace he was in 2015 and the beginning portions of 2016 if the Vikes are going to survive opening night in the Big Easy.

