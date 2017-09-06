Mitch Trubisky passes Mark Sanchez on Bears depth chart

Originally posted on Sportsnaut  |  By Rachel Wold  |  Last updated 9/6/17

Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is now the No. 2 guy on the team's depth chart. USA TODAY Sports

Mitch Trubisky might not be called on to start as a rookie this season, but he has apparently passed up veteran Mark Sanchez on the Chicago Bears depth chart.

At the start of training camp, Trubisky was listed as the No. 3 quarterback. This is a sweet promotion for Trubisky who earned it after performing so well during the preseason.

The young rookie completed 67.9 percent of his passes for 364 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions. For now, the Bears have made the quarterback pecking order clear.

But if Mike Glennon fails to churn out some early-season wins, it is possible the Bears might consider another switch at the quarterback position.

Stay tuned.

This article first appeared on Sportsnaut and was syndicated with permission.

