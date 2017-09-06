Mitch Trubisky passes Mark Sanchez on Bears depth chart

Mitch Trubisky might not be called on to start as a rookie this season, but he has apparently passed up veteran Mark Sanchez on the Chicago Bears depth chart.
John Fox states that Mitchell Trubisky is the Bears' backup quarterback.
— Chris Emma (@CEmma670) September 6, 2017
At the start of training camp, Trubisky was listed as the No. 3 quarterback. This is a sweet promotion for Trubisky who earned it after performing so well during the preseason.
The young rookie completed 67.9 percent of his passes for 364 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions. For now, the Bears have made the quarterback pecking order clear.
But if Mike Glennon fails to churn out some early-season wins, it is possible the Bears might consider another switch at the quarterback position.
Stay tuned.
|
|
Bears News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!
|
TEAMS: Chicago Bears
|
|
Bears News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!
|
|Best of Yardbarker
|NFL News
|MLB News
|NBA News
|NHL News
|
Today's Best Stuff
|
For Publishers
|
Company Info
|
Help
|
Follow Yardbarker
|© 2017 YB Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.