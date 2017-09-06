Mitch Trubisky passes Mark Sanchez on Bears depth chart

At the start of training camp, Trubisky was listed as the No. 3 quarterback. This is a sweet promotion for Trubisky who earned it after performing so well during the preseason.

The young rookie completed 67.9 percent of his passes for 364 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions. For now, the Bears have made the quarterback pecking order clear.

But if Mike Glennon fails to churn out some early-season wins, it is possible the Bears might consider another switch at the quarterback position.

Stay tuned.