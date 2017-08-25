Most dangerous defender on each NFL team

Miller didn’t slow down much after winning Super Bowl 50 MVP. He had 13.5 sacks, 11 hits and 38 hurries last season along with 62 stops. Miller also made his second straight All-Pro team and ranked fourth among edge rushers in PFF grading. At age 28, he shouldn’t be slowing down anytime soon.

New York Giants: Landon Collins

Collins burst onto the scene in 2016, ranking second among safeties in PFF grading with a 92.5 mark. The 23-year old was perhaps the best run defender at his position with a 61 percent stop rate and 4.3 average rushing yards per target, according to FOA. He also had a 53 percent success rate in coverage, ranking 16th among safeties. Collins is the anchor of a secondary that was one of the best in football last season and could be for a long time.

Dallas Cowboys: Sean Lee

Injuries have always been a problem for Lee, but when healthy, he’s one of the best linebackers in football. Last year was a perfect example as to why. The 31-year old played 15 of 16 games and did what he does best: make plays. Lee had an absurd 77 stops and 28 defeats, per FOA. His 87.3 PFF grade was fifth among linebackers and good enough to earn Lee his first All-Pro selection. If he stays healthy, the 31-year old will undoubtedly keep making plays in the middle of the Cowboys’ defense.

Washington Redskins: Josh Norman

The Redskins brought in Norman as their marquee signing last offseason. Though he wasn’t a superstar a la 2015, Norman was still the best player in Washington’s secondary. He was inside the top-25 among corners in both success rate and adjusted yards per target, according to FOA. Norman also allows the Redskins to feel comfortable facing any receiver in football, something few teams can boast.

Philadelphia Eagles: Brandon Graham

It feels fair to say that Graham doesn’t get the superstar recognition he should. The 29-year old edge rusher had just 5.5 sacks last season, but put up 20 hits and 52 hurries, per FOA. Graham also ranked sixth at his position with 0.8 average rushing yards per tackle, according to FOA. His 93.9 PFF grade ranked second among edge rushers last season. Next time you watch an Eagles game, pay some attention to No. 55.

Green Bay Packers: Mike Daniels

Daniels is quietly one of the best run defenders in football. The 28-year old had an astounding 92 percent run stop rate last season, ranking third at his position. Among defensive linemen, Daniels also ranked ninth with an 87.4 PFF grading. He isn’t a name that comes to mind when most people think of Green Bay’s best defenders, but Daniels is the biggest star on that unit.

Chicago Bears: Jerrell Freeman

For all the shortfalls of the 2016 Chicago Bears (and there were a lot of them), bringing in Jerrell Freeman was a rare success. Freeman led all linebackers with a 93.9 PFF grade last season. He had a 68 percent success rate in coverage, ranking fourth at the position, and allowed just 4.6 adjusted yards per target according to FOA. To boot, Freeman had 70 stops in just 12 games, per FOA. Not bad return on a three-year, $12 million deal.

Minnesota Vikings: Danielle Hunter