Most underrated player on each NFL team

The NFL is a superstar-driven league, just like other major pro sports. But there are 22 starters for every team, not to mention special-teams players, who make invaluable contributions each and every week. So it’s easy for some darn good players to go unrecognized by the national media for their efforts.

Those are the players we’re targeting here.

Some players you may know. But even if you know their name there’s a good chance you don’t realize just how darn good they really are. These are the most underrated players for every team around the NFL.

Dallas Cowboys: Orlando Scandrick, cornerback

After the Cowboys let four leading defensive backs leave via free agency this offseason, Scandrick is the unquestioned leader for this revamped group. Originally a fifth-round pick out of Boise State, this nine-year veteran is extremely underrated. A guy who has been able to make big plays every year, he’s tallied 11.5 sacks and eight interceptions in his career, and four interceptions the past two years he’s played. At the age of 30, Scandrick still has plenty of gas left in the tank and will be heavily relied upon this year by Dallas.

New York Giants: Sterling Shepard, wide receiver

With so much attention given to Odell Beckham Jr. and Brandon Marshall, Shephard’s value is somehow overlooked. But let’s not forget, this kid came right into Big Blue’s offense and produced at a high level right off the bat. Making Victor Cruz practically irrelevant, he caught 65 passes for 683 yards and eight touchdowns in 2016. If Shepard can stay healthy and continue improving his craft, then the sky is the limit to what he can accomplish in the NFL.

Philadelphia Eagles: Brandon Graham, defensive end

When people talk about the top edge defenders in the NFL, it’s rare that Graham’s name is included anywhere in the conversation. Because Graham doesn’t have the huge sack totals (no more than 6.5 in a single year) of Von Miller or Khalil Mack, he’s underrated in a huge way. But don’t let those stats fool you — this guy is a freaking stud. Extremely powerful setting the edge against running plays, Graham also possesses a quick get-off that allows him to consistently apply pressure on passing plays.

Washington Redskins: Ryan Kerrigan, outside linebacker