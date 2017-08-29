Mural of Colin Kaepernick wearing a Falcons jersey spotted in Atlanta

Originally posted on Sportsnaut  |  By Rachel Wold  |  Last updated 8/29/17

Dec 24, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) pumps his fist as he acknowledges the cheers from the 49ers' fans after leading his team to a 22-21 come-from-behind win over the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.  Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

NFL free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick remains unemployed as the regular season inches closer. But that is not stopping his fans from offering support by showcasing Kap in other team’s jerseys.

Someone spotted an image of Kaepernick being painted on a wall in Atlanta wearing a No. 7 Falcons jersey, which is of course the number Kaepernick wore in San Francisco. It’s also the number Michael Vick wore during his tenure with the Falcons.

 

Earlier this summer, a fan was seen at a Jacksonville game wearing a Jaguars Kaepernick jersey.

These displays show that Kaepernick has considerable fan support that goes beyond professional football.

Some teams in the NFL could stand to gain from adding Kaepernick to their rosters. The Jags for one are definitely a team that fits into that category. As for the Falcons, they’re pretty set at quarterback with Matt Ryan, though they might consider upgrading their backup situation.

Time will tell if Kaepernick finds employment this season. On Monday Denver Broncos head coach Vance Joseph said his team was considering all options when it comes to enhancing its quarterback position beyond starter Trevor Siemian.

This article first appeared on Sportsnaut and was syndicated with permission.

PLAYERS: Colin Kaepernick
TEAMS: Atlanta Falcons
