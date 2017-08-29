Mural of Colin Kaepernick wearing a Falcons jersey spotted in Atlanta

These displays show that Kaepernick has considerable fan support that goes beyond professional football.

Some teams in the NFL could stand to gain from adding Kaepernick to their rosters. The Jags for one are definitely a team that fits into that category. As for the Falcons, they’re pretty set at quarterback with Matt Ryan, though they might consider upgrading their backup situation.

Time will tell if Kaepernick finds employment this season. On Monday Denver Broncos head coach Vance Joseph said his team was considering all options when it comes to enhancing its quarterback position beyond starter Trevor Siemian.