Myles Garrett standing by quote about 'coming for' Ben Roethlisberger

Originally posted on Larry Brown Sports  |  By Grey Papke  |  Last updated 9/6/17

Aug 10, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium. Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

On the day he was drafted No. 1 overall, Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Myles Garrett said he was “coming for” Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger “first, to chop him down.” The remarks raised eyebrows and some nods of approval from long-suffering Browns fans.

Now that Garrett has been through the grind of training camp and preseason and is preparing to face Roethlisberger for the first time on Sunday, he is not backing down.

“I stand by it,” Garrett said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “You shouldn’t be scared to take anybody down. It’s the whole defense against their offense. I’m not going to be alone in this.”

Garrett isn’t worried about the Steelers’ offensive line being motivated to stop him, either.

“That’s fine,” Garrett said. “I mean, they might come after me but there’s a whole lot of other guys they’ve got to show attention to on the D-line as well, and on the defense, so they don’t have to just worry about me.”

It’s safe to say the Steelers have been waiting for this ever since Garrett made his original comments. Sunday should be fun.

This article first appeared on Larry Brown Sports and was syndicated with permission.

PLAYERS: Ben RoethlisbergerMyles Garrett
TEAMS: Pittsburgh SteelersCleveland Browns
