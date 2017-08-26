New England Patriots 2007 vs. 2017: Defense Edition

When the Patriots made the miraculous comeback in Super Bowl LI, the offense may have scored 31 straight points on the way to victory. But it was the defense that was able to stop Matt Ryan and company from scoring in the last 23 and a half minutes of regulation to allow Tom Brady and the offense to bring the Lombardi trophy back to New England.

The defense made more gains than losses this off-season, and they are very optimistic about their group this year. After leading the lead in scoring defense last season, it seems that the defense could improve from how they did last year. But can this year’s defense compare to the 2007 defensive unit that helped the team go undefeated in the regular season? Let’s take an in-depth look and decide which defensive team is better.

Defensive Line

In 2007 the front line of defense for the Patriots was playing really well, with Ty Warren and Vince Wilfork being two of the big names to lead the defensive line during that undefeated season. Richard Seymour only played nine games due to injury problems, but still made an impact when he was on the field.

One of the best players on the 2007 offensive line was Jarvis Green, who led all linemen in sacks (six and a half) and forced fumbles (two). That would be his last great season, before finishing his career with the patriots after the 2009 season.

The 2017 defensive line had a lot to look forward to coming into the season. Unfortunately, Derek Rivers, the Patriots first selection in the 2017 NFL Draft, tore his ACL and will be out for the season. Luckily, the Patriots still have a lot of young potential at the defensive line. Alan Branch and Malcom Brown look to keep the interior of the line locked up as they combined for 50 tackles with four and a half sacks. I am most excited to watch Trey Flowers again this season after he finished last year with a team-high seven sacks.

But because the 2017 unit is looking inexperienced, and they lost some great pass rushers in Jabaal Sheard, Chris Long and Rob Ninkovich, the 2007 unit wins this match-up.

Advantage: 2007 Patriots

Linebackers

The 2007 Patriots linebacker group was one of the best that this team has ever seen. the unit was led by Mike Vrabel who made 1st team all pro that season after racking up a career-high 12.5 sacks. This would be his only Pro Bowl and 1st Team All Pro season. With Tedy Bruschi and Junior Seau along side Vrabel, this unit was tough to get past.

Dont’a Hightower is coming off a Pro Bowl season and is looking to get the 2017 Patriots linebackers a jump start to the season. After adding veteran David Harris, they still have a pretty inexperienced linebacker group with a lot of younger guys backing up these two guys.

For the players on the depth chart alone, the 2007 team takes this round once again

Advantage: 2007 Patriots

Secondary

This is probably the closest match-up that we have seen yet. Both of these Patriots teams have Pro-Bowl caliber players, with 2007 having Asante Samuel and Rodney Harrison, and the 2017 unit having Devin McCourty, Malcolm Butler, and the newly acquired Stephon Gilmore.

In 2007, Samuel led the team with 18 pass deflections and six interceptions, while returning one for a touchdown. With him and Ellis Hobbs on the other side of the field, it was tough for opposing defenses to get through.

But with how much talent and potetial there is in the 2017 secondary, with three Pro-Bowlers and some depth behind them that could play some big minutes, the advantage will go to the current Patriots.

Advantage: 2017 Patriots.

So it seems that we have come to the conclusion that the 2007 front seven on defense was much better, and the 2017 secondary is better than the 2007 secondary off the great potential that this unit has to succeed this season and do great things. Overall, it seems that the 2007 New England Patriots defense is better than the 2017 team as of right now. Once we see the current Patriots start to play games that matter, then we could see them have a great year as a unit and make the 2007 team look weak.