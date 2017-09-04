New England Patriots final roster surprises

The New England Patriots will kick off the 2017 regular season this Thursday night, facing off against the Kansas City Chiefs. On Sunday, the team came together for their first practice with the full 53-man roster, as final cuts had to be made by then. As with every preseason, there were plenty of guys fighting to make the team, ranging from high draft picks, established veterans, and undrafted rookies.
As Head Coach Bill Belichick mentioned over the weekend, cutting the team down to 53 guys is always tough to do, but not everyone can have a spot on the roster.
With the season opener in sight, here is a quick list of the surprises from the final cuts the Patriots made this weekend.
Brandon Bolden
Bolden has been an integral part of New England’s special teams for the past few years, and many were surprised to see him get cut. There is a chance he may be back on the practice squad, but as one of the players who was a staple in the special teams unit, it was surprising to see him not make the cut for the final roster.
Still, this shows the depth that the Patriots currently have at running back. With so many other options, it was easier to waive Bolden and have someone else take his place on the special teams unit, than to risk the production of the running backs. After considering that, cutting Bolden actually makes a lot of sense.
Austin Carr
As one of the preseason standouts, most notably for his acrobatic touchdown catch in the first preseason game, many thought Austin Carr was a favorite to make the final roster. Obviously, Coach Belichick had other plans.
With the trade of quarterback Jacoby Brissett to the Indianapolis Colts for receiver Phillip Dorsett, the Patriots had more than enough depth at the wide receiver position, even after Julian Edelman’s season-ending injury.
Carr was quickly picked up by the New Orleans Saints, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him on the field within the first few games of the regular season. There was no more room for Carr on the Patriots, but he certainly showed that he has what it takes to play at an NFL level.
James O’Shaughnessy
Going into the preseason, tight end James O’Shaughnessy seemed like a lock for the third tight end spot on the Patriots’ roster. This was because the Patriots gave up a draft pick to acquire him from the Chiefs – possibly with the plan to have him behind tight ends Rob Gronkowski and Dwayne Allen.
However, undrafted rookie Jacob Hollister must have shown the Patriots coaching staff that he had more promise and fit in better with the offense, so O’Shaughnessy did not make the final cut. He will surely see playing time in the NFL this year, as he was quickly picked up off of waivers by the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Jacob Hollister
Jaco Hollister is one of the happier stories of the New England preseason. As an undrafted rookie out of Wyoming, both he and his twin brother signed with New England at the start of the preseason. His brother Cody was waived by the team this weekend, but signed with the practice squad after clearing waivers in the afternoon.
Jacob finished the preseason with four receptions, 26 yards, and one touchdown in the 38-40 loss to the New York Giants. His work ethic, consistency, and ability to learn the confusing New England offense were three main reasons why he was able to beat out other tight ends on the team, such as James O’Shaughnessy and Matt Lengel.
He may only be used sparingly during the regular season, as he is still the third string tight end, but Jacob must feel pretty good about beating out established NFL players for a spot on the New England Patriots’ roster.
_
There were many other cuts that were made this weekend, and the Patriots had a league-high four of them get claimed off of waivers. This shows the level of trust that NFL teams have in the Patriots to pick out NFL-ready talent, even if they were not good enough to make the New England squad.
Now, the 53 guys who made the team have already begun focusing on their next challenge – playing the Chiefs on Thursday night.
