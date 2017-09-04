New England Patriots final roster surprises

Austin Carr

As one of the preseason standouts, most notably for his acrobatic touchdown catch in the first preseason game, many thought Austin Carr was a favorite to make the final roster. Obviously, Coach Belichick had other plans.

With the trade of quarterback Jacoby Brissett to the Indianapolis Colts for receiver Phillip Dorsett, the Patriots had more than enough depth at the wide receiver position, even after Julian Edelman’s season-ending injury.

Carr was quickly picked up by the New Orleans Saints, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him on the field within the first few games of the regular season. There was no more room for Carr on the Patriots, but he certainly showed that he has what it takes to play at an NFL level.

James O’Shaughnessy

Going into the preseason, tight end James O’Shaughnessy seemed like a lock for the third tight end spot on the Patriots’ roster. This was because the Patriots gave up a draft pick to acquire him from the Chiefs – possibly with the plan to have him behind tight ends Rob Gronkowski and Dwayne Allen.

However, undrafted rookie Jacob Hollister must have shown the Patriots coaching staff that he had more promise and fit in better with the offense, so O’Shaughnessy did not make the final cut. He will surely see playing time in the NFL this year, as he was quickly picked up off of waivers by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jacob Hollister

Jaco Hollister is one of the happier stories of the New England preseason. As an undrafted rookie out of Wyoming, both he and his twin brother signed with New England at the start of the preseason. His brother Cody was waived by the team this weekend, but signed with the practice squad after clearing waivers in the afternoon.

Jacob finished the preseason with four receptions, 26 yards, and one touchdown in the 38-40 loss to the New York Giants. His work ethic, consistency, and ability to learn the confusing New England offense were three main reasons why he was able to beat out other tight ends on the team, such as James O’Shaughnessy and Matt Lengel.

He may only be used sparingly during the regular season, as he is still the third string tight end, but Jacob must feel pretty good about beating out established NFL players for a spot on the New England Patriots’ roster.

There were many other cuts that were made this weekend, and the Patriots had a league-high four of them get claimed off of waivers. This shows the level of trust that NFL teams have in the Patriots to pick out NFL-ready talent, even if they were not good enough to make the New England squad.

Now, the 53 guys who made the team have already begun focusing on their next challenge – playing the Chiefs on Thursday night.