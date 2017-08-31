New England Patriots spotlight: Chris Hogan

Hogan was acquired last offseason after spending the beginning of his career with the Buffalo Bills. He never had an outstanding season with the Bills due to a lack of opportunity but had a few solid seasons. Last season with the Patriots he got a lot of chances to make plays and he made a lot of them. He played so well that people began knowing his name around the country. He was by far one of the biggest surprises of the Patriots team last year and was a major contributor to them winning the Super Bowl.

Last season Hogan caught 31 receptions for 680 yards and four touchdowns. He led the AFC in yards per reception with 17.9 which was a career high by over five yards a reception. His 680 receiving yards are also a career high by over 200 yards. In his first postseason experience of his career, in three games he caught 17 receptions for 332 yards and two touchdowns. It is always important for players to play well under the pressure of the postseason and Hogan showed that the spotlight doesn’t bother him.

Chris Hogan’s route to the NFL wasn’t like most people. He was a lacrosse player in college and was undrafted. He worked his way to the NFL earned a spot on a team and has made enough plays to continue playing the game he loves. He was very good for the Patriots last season and will need to be even better this season to pick up the loss of Edelman. Hogan along with Brandin Cooks, Malcolm Mitchell and Danny Amendola all need to pick up the slack left behind due to the loss of Edelman.