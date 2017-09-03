New England Patriots will be okay without Julian Edelman

Originally posted on isportsweb.com  |  By Dan Westfield  |  Last updated 9/2/17

It was a tough break for the New England Patriots, as their long time receiver and vocal leader Julian Edelman tore his ACL and will miss the whole 2017 season.

It was a tough play to watch. After receiving a pass across the middle in last week’s preseason matchup against the Detroit Lions, he tried to cut back inside and his knee did not want to cooperate with him on that. He wasn’t getting right back up like he normally was, and that’s when Patriots fans knew it was serious. They feared the worst, and we got the worst. They are loosing a guy who led the team with 158 targets (which was almost twice as much as anyone else), 98 catches and 1108 yards last season. It will be tough for Tom Brady to lose his favorite passing option. As we have seen before with the Patriots, it will be a huge time to get the “Next Man Up” that we have seen from this team many times before. Guys like Danny Amendola, Chris Hogan and Malcolm Mitchell will need to get more catches and will have to be ready to increase their targets. Newly acquired Brandin Cooks will also have to be ready to be the number one wide receiver on this team, which he was when he was with the New Orleans Saints last season. The most important guy that needs to stay healthy now is Rob Gronkowski. After only playing in half the games last year, he will need to stay on the field and take a large workload that had previously gotten him to three All-Pro teams. Could this be seen as Brady’s version of the “Madden Curse”? Losing your favorite receiving target sounds like a good enough sacrifice to make to the “Madden Gods”. Let’s hope that they take this instead of taking number 12 off the field.

This article first appeared on isportsweb.com and was syndicated with permission.

PLAYERS: Tom Brady
TEAMS: Detroit LionsNew England PatriotsNew Orleans Saints
LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?
