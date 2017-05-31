New Orleans Saints: Michael Thomas can be a franchise player

As he heads into his sophomore season, New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas has already implemented himself nicely into his team’s offense.

The second-round draft pick from Ohio State University set multiple Saints rookie records over the course of last season and helped his quarterback, Drew Brees, put up big numbers once again. Brees threw for over 5,000 yards for the fifth time in his career, and Thomas had the second-most receiving touchdowns of any other NFL rookie of that season.

But Thomas knows that there is still lots of room for improvement.

With Brandin Cooks‘ departure in the last free agency period, Thomas is now aware that he’s the Saints’ next star wide receiver. He has already been listed as the starting outside receiver on the left side of the line, while former Carolina Panther Ted Ginn is the starter on the right side.

Throughout the last few days of OTAs, Thomas has been a player on the rise. There’s no doubt that he has the trust from his coaches and his quarterback, and the confidence he possesses by establishing himself in the offensive system grows more and more each day.

Speaking of building things, Thomas has even bulked up this offseason. The 6-foot-3 player has added 10 pounds of muscle to his slender frame, and this is more than a good thing. Thomas has more speed and agility to have one-on-one matchups against top corners and is healthy enough to be a more lethal threat in coverage. He made a good bit of catches in double coverage last season and has even ranked top-10 in the league when he had catches by less than a yard of separation.

Not only is Thomas gaining confidence and muscle, but he’s also liking what new wide receivers coach Curtis Johnson is bringing to the table. Johnson returned to the Saints earlier this year after coaching the wide receivers on their Super Bowl-winning team and has spent an additional few years being the head coach of Tulane’s football team. Before coming back to New Orleans, his last NFL stop was for the Chicago Bears last season as their wide receiver coach. However, Johnson was quickly shipped out after that season when most of his receivers were underperforming and the entire team endured an abysmal 3-13 record.

Despite the rough season Johnson had with the Bears, Thomas still believes that he will have more opportunities with the help of his new position coach. He spoke glowingly about Johnson, saying that he’ll help sharpen his craft and add more tools to his toolbox. “He’s real disciplined on the little things,” Thomas continued to say.

While Thomas is preparing to be the Saints’ top receiver, he’s not far off from being a franchise player. He has already inherited the skills to make it in the NFL from his Super Bowl-winning uncle, Keyshawn Johnson. Now it’s time for Thomas to establish himself into a Pro Bowl-caliber player and use his great talents to succeed in the next level.