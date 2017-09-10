New Orleans Saints vs Minnesota Vikings: Preview and prediction

For the Saints, the game against the Vikings isn’t just an ordinary game. This will be the first time that running back Adrian Peterson steps foot in U.S. Bank Stadium since signing with the Saints back in March. Peterson was seen as an icon among Vikings fans as he earned league MVP honors and broke numerous franchise records in his tenure.

But his final year in Minnesota had an unhappy ending as he tore the meniscus in his right knee during the second game of the season. Although the surgery Peterson had was successful, he missed the rest of the season and ultimately played his final game as a Viking.

Now that Peterson is finding himself in New Orleans, his new audience is looking for some of that same star power that defined his illustrious career in Minnesota. But this game isn’t just about Peterson getting revenge over his former team.

While quarterback Drew Brees is still playing at a high level going into his 17th NFL season, he’s learning how to adjust toward being without one of his key players. Wide receiver Willie Snead will miss the first three games of the season after violating the league’s personal conduct policy, and for the entire Saints organization, this is kind of a big deal. Brandin Cooks‘ departure to the New England Patriots meant that every Saints receiver would have a bigger role in the passing game, including Snead. Snead almost had 1,000 yards receiving last season despite his three touchdown receptions, but the Saints will still have to wait just a little bit longer for Snead to build off of his surprising campaign.

The Saints defense is expected to turn things around and play as a better unit this season, and after the strong showing they had in the preseason, this shouldn’t be too much of an issue. While the Vikings offense is average at best, many of their problems have been directed at their offensive line. Injuries to the line were one of the main factors of the Vikings’ second-half collapse, but like the Saints defense, they are also expected to step up this season and be as healthy as ever. The Saints’ front seven may have the upper hand in this matchup, but Sam Bradford‘s quick passes will help give the Vikings’ offensive line a better chance.

It’s easy to predict the Saints to win big against the Vikings, but the Vikings’ front seven defines their team’s heart and soul. Defensive tackle Linval Joseph and linebacker Eric Kendricks are the leaders of the pack, and defensive end Everson Griffen ranked in the mid-20s of his position on Pro Football Focus. Fellow linebacker Anthony Barr is bound for a bounce-back season after a poor showing in 2016, and there’s no doubt that he can achieve some or more of the same success that he had in 2015. If the Vikings defense is able to step up and contain the high-powered Saints offense, then this matchup will be a very close one.

Prediction: the Saints will have a narrow victory over the Vikings, 27-23.