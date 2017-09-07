New Orleans Saints: Week 1 Fantasy Football news

You heard me right. Wil Lutz might just come out of this game the best for the Saints when it comes to fantasy production. Lutz started week one of his rookie year last year after winning the starting job in preseason. He ranked as the seventh best kicker last season and went 8/10 on field goals during the preseason. The Vikings have a talented defense and will likely stop the Saints from scoring touchdowns. If the offense can get in field goal range, defensive stops will benefit Lutz’s fantasy production.

Sit: Wide receiver Michael Thomas

To start the season, Minnesota ranks as the fourth best secondary in the NFL. Cannot argue with that, given they have Xavier Rhodes and Trae Waynes locking down the corner back positions. Thomas gets the pleasure of matching up with Rhodes for most of the game as the number one receiver. Even though I think this is going to be a breakout season for Thomas, this game is not likely to be a starting point for him. Honestly, stay away from most of the Saints offense for week one. If the Vikings defense are anything like they were last season, the Saints offense will have a difficult day.

Sleeper: Running back Adrian Peterson

The only place the offense has a chance to succeed is the running game. Even with the Vikings starting this season ranked a

s the ninth best run defense in the league. Peterson has a chance to have a big day with his role in the offense. He can come out of the backfield and catch passes, be a reliable option at the goal line, and he still has big play potential at the ripe age of 32. He was a top five fantasy player just a year ago, before his season-ending knee injury. If the knee is all good and he fits in the Saints offense, he has the chance to return to that production level.

Waiver Wire: Tight end Coby Fleener

The sixth-year tight end is owned in about a quarter of ESPN fantasy leagues. Most were less than impressed from his first season with the Saints. In game one, Fleener has a chance for success. The Vikings are weak at the linebacker position, giving an upper hand to Fleener going out in the pattern. Quarterback Drew Brees especially likes to target his tight ends near the goal line. Fleener needs more touchdowns than his three from last year for fantasy owners to keep him around throughout the season.