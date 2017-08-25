New York Giants players to watch: preseason week three

The MetLife Bowl created some pretty fascinating memories for Giants fans over the years. The MetLife Bowl served as a launching pad for former Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz, who caught three touchdown passes during the preseason matchup in 2010. When the Giants and Jets played each other in the regular season a year later, Cruz helped saved the Giants’ season from derailing with his 99-yard touchdown reception. Just a couple of months after that, the Giants won their second Super Bowl over the New England Patriots in four years.

Will there be some Giants players that finally decide to step up and have the breakout performance of a lifetime just like Cruz did against the Jets? Let’s hope so. Here are some players to be on the lookout for against the Jets:

Geno Smith

Yes, Smith has been mentioned before as a player to watch for the Steelers game just a couple of weeks ago. However, this next game is a game against the J-E-T-S, which is the exact same team that drafted Smith back in 2013.

Smith’s turnovers played a key part in his tumultuous Jets tenure, and his first two preseason games with the Giants have been no different. In the Steelers game and the Browns game, Smith threw very costly interceptions that killed any momentum that the Giants were trying to build in order to win those respective games. There were a few flashes of greatness for Smith, but not many.

If there was ever a better time for Smith to prove himself and still be a frontrunner for Eli Manning‘s top backup quarterback spot, then that time starts tomorrow night against the Jets.

Sterling Shepard

It’s still unclear as to if Odell Beckham Jr. will play in the season opener against the Dallas Cowboys, let alone if he and Brandon Marshall will play in the game against the Jets. Shepard has already stepped up as a leader in the wide receiver corps, but he has basically been seen as a non-factor in the Giants’ first two preseason games.

While it’s unlikely that Shepard will have a Victor Cruz-esque performance against the Jets and have three touchdown receptions, he definitely needs to do a lot better and show his teammates that he’s capable of being the “next man up.” Three receptions for nine yards and a fumble against a lowly-ranked Browns secondary is unacceptable, and Shepard can definitely put up a lot more big numbers and get some more scores.

Paul Perkins and Wayne Gallman

While the Giants’ run game from last season was forgettable, there were a few good moments. One of them came in a game against the Minnesota Vikings, where Perkins ripped off a huge catch-and-run at the beginning of the fourth quarter. While the Vikings were leading 17-3 at that point, Perkins’ big play provided a much-needed spark for a Giants offense that struggled tremendously for most of that night.

In the case of the game against the Browns, however, Perkins had a horrible performance. His final stats of that game were six carries for 10 yards, but while his longest run went for 16 yards, he also accumulated a lot of negative yardage runs.

Gallman, a rookie from Clemson University, had a better performance against the Browns than Perkins by logging 22 yards on five carries. If Gallman wants to make his mark in the Giants’ running back system, then he needs to build off of his performance against the Browns and use that to have a much better performance against the Jets. Perkins also has the chance to redeem himself, but to be considered as a starting running back in this league, the need for him to play with more intensity and effort should have started in the Browns game.

The Giants-Jets game will air at 6:00 p.m. CST on the NFL Network.