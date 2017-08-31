New York Giants position preview: Linebackers

Originally posted on isportsweb.com  |  By Gene Ross  |  Last updated 8/30/17

For almost a decade, the New York Giants most inconsistent group has been their linebackers. Since the retirement of Pro Bowler Antonio Pierce in 2010, the G-Men have used 16 different starters at the three linebacker positions, not once having the same starting middle linebacker in adjacent seasons. This year, however, the Giants will look to find some consistency, as two of the three starters from last season will be making their return.

On the strong side, Devon Kennard will be starting for a third consecutive season. In his previous three years with the team, Kennard has recorded 157 tackles, including 5.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception. The fifth-round pick in 2014 has started 24 of the 37 games he has played for the Giants, appearing in all 16 regular season games for the first time in his career last year. Kennard will look to again avoid the nagging foot and hamstring injuries that kept him sidelined for some games early on in his first two seasons.

At weak side linebacker, ninth-year man Jonathan Casillas will be starting for a second straight year. Casillas finished last season second on the team in tackles with 59 solo and 33 assists, while adding 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble. The 2016 tackle numbers were a career high for Casillas, who is playing for his fourth different team after signing a three-year deal with the Giants in 2015. Casillas will look to continue to provide veteran leadership to this young group of starting linebackers.

The only fresh face on this year’s starting linebacker group is 24-year-old B.J. Goodson. Goodson, in just his second year after being drafted in the fourth round by the Giants in 2016, has gotten very high praise from coaches and is expected to make a significant impact in the Mike role right away. Goodson recorded 138 tackles in his four years at Clemson, including 17.5 tackles for a loss and 6.5 sacks. The Giants are looking at Goodson as their middle linebacker of the future, potentially filling the void left by Pierce over seven years ago.

The Giants do not have a ton of depth at the linebacker position. However, the backups that they do have are very solid, including both Keenan Robinson and Mark Herzlich.

Herzlich started eight games for the Giants back in 2014, recording 52 total tackles and one sack. Herzlich has played in 88 games in his six years with the team, and has a very good understanding of the team’s defensive schemes and gameplan. Herzlich is currently battling a stinger, and it is uncertain if he will be ready for go for the Giants’ opener against the Cowboys.

Robinson played a significant role for the Giants a year ago, appearing in all 16 games while starting six. He tallied 79 total tackles and had seven pass defenses. Robinson spent the first three years of his career with the Washington Redskins, his best year coming in 2014 when he totaled 104 tackles and 1.5 sacks. If one of the other Giants linebackers struggles to begin the year, it would not be surprising to see Robinson take over a starting role.

The Giants are hoping to get more of the same from their defense that shined a year ago, finishing the season third in total tackles, third in fewest rushing yards allowed and second in fewest points allowed. Increased production from the linebacker unit can give the Giants one of the scariest defenses in the league.

