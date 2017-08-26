New York Giants position preview: Tight Ends

The Giants took Engram in the first round of this year’s draft, which means that they have high expectations for him. However, rookie tight ends often do not have big rookie seasons. Tight end is a position that involves many different skills. It is difficult for any tight end coming into the league to be able to consistently block, catch passes, and do all of the other things that a tight end needs to do to stay on the field.

Engram likely will not be the top tight end on the depth chart come Week 1, but Giants fans should not be concerned. Engram should be inserted into the game in red zone situations because of his height and athleticism. He is versatile and can line up on the inside or on the outside. I expect Engram to start to make his presence felt in the middle of the season.

Adams was ranked by NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock as the 49th-best player in the 2016 NFL Draft. The Giants got him in the sixth round. Adams is a player who has a lot of potential as both a blocker and a receiver. At 6’5″, he is a big target who should be used more in the red zone.

Adams has a clear edge over Will Tye and Matt LaCosse because of his potential. He only played six offensive snaps against the Browns in the second preseason game. He played four snaps on special teams, which is where Adams will most likely be playing a lot this season.

Tye led Giants tight ends in receiving yards in each of the past two seasons. He went undrafted in 2015, but still managed to find a role with the Giants. It will be tough for Tye to make the team because of the offseason acquisitions of Ellison and Engram. Tye will need to have a big showing in the final two preseason games to make the roster. Unfortunately, the Giants have so many tight ends that Tye will likely not see enough snaps to make a big impact.

LaCosse was signed by the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois in 2015. Big Blue must like something they see in LaCosse because they have waived and re-signed him multiple times. He had a strong showing in OTAs this year and has a chance at making the roster. He has three catches in his NFL career, and is certainly more of a blocking tight end. LaCosse could also play fullback if he needed to, and his versatility gives him a better chance at making the team. The Giants could opt to keep LaCosse as a fourth tight end and not keep a fullback.

Wrap-Up

The tight ends have all gotten some work in the passing game this preseason because of the inability of Giants quarterbacks to complete passes to wide receivers downfield. The key player of this position group is Engram, who is expected to contribute right away as a first-round pick. The group as a whole should be much improved over the tight ends the Giants have had in the last four years.