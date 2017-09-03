New York Jets: Could 2017 be Bilal Powellâ€™s breakout season?

Through all of the murky water that has surrounded the New York Jets’ upcoming 2017 campaign, one clear spot could be the possible emergence of running back Bilal Powell. Powell has been with the Jets since 2011, which means he is one of the few players who has survived the drama that has surrounded the Jets since their back to back AFC Championship appearances. The reason he has stayed around? It has everything to do with production, a production that has flown under the radar for the past five years. The Jets have never named him the starting running back going into any season, and Matt Forte is still listed as the number one running back on the roster despite having his name in trade rumors just last week. Forte, however, called the rumors ‘fake news.’
Nonetheless, don’t be surprised if the running back depth chart changes at any point in the season, as Bilal Powell has proven that he might be ready to cement himself as the most versatile player on the offense. Last season, Powell carried the ball 131 yards for 722 yards and added 388 yards and two touchdowns as a receiver out of the backfield. Those numbers were good enough to land him as the fifth-highest rated running back in 2016. Powell was arguably better than Forte last season, having 14 15 yard plays, while Forte had 16, on 59 fewer touches than Forte. The more intriguing aspect of these numbers is that most of this production came at the end of last season, where he accrued 411 yards on just over five yards per carry. There is no doubting that Forte is aging, at 31 years old his lifespan as a productive NFL running back is coming to an end. That showed last year, as he missed three games due to injury, while not producing the way the Jets had hoped. At the end of the day, Powell is faster, more elusive, better at breaking tackles and, most importantly, a serious receiving threat out of the backfield, something Forte no longer is.
With Quincy Enunwa out, and not a single receiver on the Jets roster is a big name, the Jets are going to need to find ways to move the football down the field. Much of that will likely come from check downs to a receiving running back. When Forte eventually shows that he can’t do what Powell does in the receiving game, the Jets are going to be forced into making a change. Forte would work well with a dangerous receiving corps, but with Robby Anderson being the Jets top receiver, opposing defenses are going to be able to focus on the running game. The Jets don’t have a great offensive line either, as Pro Football Focus ranked them 20th entering the season while pointing out that every member of the line will be 26 or older by week 1.
So, with a lack of wide receiver talent, an aging number one running back, a below average offensive line, and a history of solid production from Bilal Powell, the Jets might be expecting Bilal Powell to have a breakout season, they just may not be tipping their hand. With that said, Bilal Powell should be a point of interest for the Jets and their fans to watch through this rebuilding year. It’s possible that he emerges as one of the more versatile backs in the league.
