New York Jets: Could 2017 be Bilal Powellâ€™s breakout season?

Through all of the murky water that has surrounded the New York Jets’ upcoming 2017 campaign, one clear spot could be the possible emergence of running back Bilal Powell. Powell has been with the Jets since 2011, which means he is one of the few players who has survived the drama that has surrounded the Jets since their back to back AFC Championship appearances. The reason he has stayed around? It has everything to do with production, a production that has flown under the radar for the past five years. The Jets have never named him the starting running back going into any season, and Matt Forte is still listed as the number one running back on the roster despite having his name in trade rumors just last week. Forte, however, called the rumors ‘fake news.’

Nonetheless, don’t be surprised if the running back depth chart changes at any point in the season, as Bilal Powell has proven that he might be ready to cement himself as the most versatile player on the offense. Last season, Powell carried the ball 131 yards for 722 yards and added 388 yards and two touchdowns as a receiver out of the backfield. Those numbers were good enough to land him as the fifth-highest rated running back in 2016. Powell was arguably better than Forte last season, having 14 15 yard plays, while Forte had 16, on 59 fewer touches than Forte. The more intriguing aspect of these numbers is that most of this production came at the end of last season, where he accrued 411 yards on just over five yards per carry. There is no doubting that Forte is aging, at 31 years old his lifespan as a productive NFL running back is coming to an end. That showed last year, as he missed three games due to injury, while not producing the way the Jets had hoped. At the end of the day, Powell is faster, more elusive, better at breaking tackles and, most importantly, a serious receiving threat out of the backfield, something Forte no longer is.