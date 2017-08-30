NFC South preview: Prime for a Carolina boucne-back?

As part of our NFL preview series, we’ll be taking a good look at each division in the league. We’ve gone through the AFC East, North, South and West, and now it’s on to the NFC. We’ve already tackled the East and North — here’s a look at the South.

The NFC South is one of the most wide-open divisions this season. Last year marked the end of Tampa Bay’s streak of fourth-place finishes (five years in a row) and Carolina’s three-year division title streak. Cases can be made for anyone to come out on top this year. So, who has the best chance?

1. Carolina Panthers

Coming off an MVP season and 15-1 record in 2015, Cam Newton and company took a surprising nosedive down the standings, finishing fourth in the division with a measly 6-10 record. Newton finished with career-low marks in completion percentage (52.9), touchdown percentage (3.7) and yards per attempt (6.9). He was also used in the running game a lot less than we’ve become accustomed to. As long as he’s healthy, Cam should return to peak form given the talent around him.

Newton should be ecstatic after Carolina acquired a pair of speedy playmakers on offense. This includes fan-favorite Christian McCaffrey out of Stanford. He’s looked nothing short of amazing this preseason. And, looks to be a great complimentary back next to veteran Jonathan Stewart. The Panthers doubled down on their draft-day investment by taking Curtis Samuel in the second round, who projects to be one of the most versatile players Carolina has had in recent memory.

Once Kelvin Benjamin went down with an injury last season, Newton had no one to throw to outside of Greg Olsen. Now, he should have all the talent he needs to thrive.

Expect a Luke Kuechly-led defense to dominate this season. Carolina’s front seven is among the best in the league, featuring a defensive line with four above-average starters and a recently signed Julius Peppers coming off the bench as a situational rusher. Linebackers Shaq Thompson and Thomas Davis round things out. Meanwhile, the secondary is heading into the second season without Josh Norman. James Bradberry has stepped up as the new No. 1 corner and will be an extremely important piece to the puzzle.

With a favorable schedule and big bounce-back potential, Carolina has as good a chance as any team in the division to make a playoff run.

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The hype behind the Bucs has risen to new heights this summer. Jameis Winston is heading into year three under center. Now he has a pair of new weapons in DeSean Jackson and rookie tight end O.J. Howard. It’s easy to get excited about those two next to Mike Evans in an offense that already showed flashes of elite production last year. Combined with the potential three-headed monster backfield with Jacquizz Rodgers, Charles Sims and Doug Martin returning in Week 4 from a suspension, Dirk Koetter’s squad could be one of the top ranked scoring teams in the league.

Still, it’s fair to temper expectations a bit. Winston is still working through becoming a better decision-maker. He threw 15 interceptions as a rookie and 18 last year. Those numbers will have to go down for Tampa to improve on last year’s 9-7 record. The offensive line is also in limbo with Ali Marpet moving to center and a big role expected for J.R. Sweezy returning from injury. If Winston doesn’t have good protection, the mistakes will continue to come in bunches.

Defensively, Tampa Bay isn’t as deep as a lot of other teams in the league. They’ll depend a lot on veterans Gerald McCoy, Lavonte David and Brent Grimes to lead their respective units and will trust coordinator Mike Smith to get the most out of the rest of the talent on the roster. If the defense is above-average, 10 wins is possible for the Bucs.

3. Atlanta Falcons

Coming off one of the most impressive offensive seasons in NFL history, Atlanta is locked in to another playoff appearance by most experts. What people are failing to consider is Kyle Shanahan’s impact and the aftermath of his departure. The former Falcons OC is now the head coach in San Francisco, leaving some big questions about Atlanta’s scheme moving forward. Matt Ryan took a huge leap compared to his career averages last season and will undoubtedly see a slight downgrade in production in 2017.

The Falcons were also extremely lucky when it came to injuries last year. All five offensive linemen started every game. That’s only the third time that’s happened for Atlanta in the past two decades. The retirement of right guard Chris Chester gives the line a slightly different look this season. Expect the unit to forego more adversity and turnover than last year. Bad injury luck could be seen on the defensive side as well. But Atlanta’s depth, including a veteran front and plenty of young linebackers and defensive backs, should help mitigate any huge downfall.

Given the improvement of the rest of the division, Atlanta is one of the most likely candidates to fall off in a big way this year. After notching 11 wins last year, 8-8 feels like a realistic projection.

4. New Orleans Saints

The story for the Saints has been very similar in each of the past five years. They’ve finished 7-9 four times since 2011, thanks solely to an elite offense carrying a horrific defense. Since Drew Brees became quarterback in 2006, New Orleans has finished with the most yards in football six times. In the past half decade, they’ve finished top-four every season.

Despite losing leading receiver Brandin Cooks, don’t expect the offense to skip a beat. The addition of Adrian Peterson should bolster a backfield that includes reliable workhorse Mark Ingram and rookie Alvin Kamara. The latter should take a lot of the snaps on passing downs. Michael Thomas proved he can be a primary receiver on the outside. Meanwhile, Ted Ginn should replace Cooks as a reliable deep threat to open up the offense.

The problem is, New Orleans still isn’t up to par on the defensive side. They’ve ranked bottom-five in both points and yards allowed in each of the past three seasons. Rookies Marshon Lattimore and Marcus Williams look to help the secondary make big strides, but it’s going to take more than two inexperienced players to turn this defense around.

Until the Saints can prevent their opponents from scoring just as many points as they put up, expect another mediocre record at the end of the season.