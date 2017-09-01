NFC West preview: Will the Seahawks and Cardinals soar highest?

As part of our NFL preview series, we’ve taken a good look at each division in the league. The series concludes with the NFC West.

The NFC West has been one of the most successful divisions in the NFL for the past decade and beyond. The division winner has advanced at least one round in the playoffs every single year since 2005—and, has made it all the way to the Super Bowl six times since 2000. Great defensive teams have usually reigned supreme in this division. So, will that continue this season?

1. Seattle Seahawks

For the first time in recent memory, the Seahawks looked very beatable heading into last year’s playoffs. The loss of Earl Thomas in week 14 left the defense with a hole too big to fill in the secondary, allowing Atlanta’s deadly attack to dominate on the way to knocking off the Seahawks in the divisional playoffs. On the offensive end, a spotty offensive line couldn’t protect Russell Wilson enough. They also couldn’t create enough holes to produce a top-of-the-line running game we’ve grown accustomed to under Pete Carroll.

With Thomas fully recovered from a broken tibia, Seattle’s defense looks primed to replicate their dominance. They finished with the No. 1 ranked scoring defense every year from 2012-2015 before slipping to No. 3 last year. Now that the entire defense is healthy, it’s difficult to find another team capable of figuring them out.

The offensive line is still an alarmingly worrisome part of this team. The front office didn’t make any huge moves to improve up front. That is, outside of bringing in former second overall pick Luke Joeckel via free agency. He was set to make a move to left guard, but will likely move to the blind side after sophomore George Fant suffered a season-ending knee injury in mid-August. Keeping Wilson on his feet is of utmost importance if the Seahawks hope to make another Super Bowl run.

As for the running game, the Seahawks will hope Eddie Lacy and rookie Chris Carson can help provide a change-of-pace punch that wasn’t there last season.

Motivation and hunger are rising rapidly in Seattle. Expect a stellar season from the Seahawks in 2017.

2. Arizona Cardinals

2015 and 2016 were polar opposites for Bruce Arians and company. Their No. 2 ranked scoring offense dropped outside the top five. And, the defense didn’t quite live up to all the hype heading into the year either. After a career year in 2015—leading the league in yards per completion and quarterback rating—Carson Palmer fell off. But much closer to his career averages, of course. Defensively, an injury to Tyrann Mathieu and an underachieving pass rush was just enough to keep Arizona from being elite.

There is reason for optimism on both sides of the ball, however. Mike Iupati and Jared Veldheer—by far the best two offensive linemen for the Cardinals—are both healthy after missing most of 2016. That should help All-Pro back David Johnson build on last year’s incredible season. It should also help give Palmer more protection in the pocket. He’ll still have plenty of weapons to work with as well, including the savvy Larry Fitzgerald—along with a trio of young, fast receivers.

The defense looks primed to return to top form as well. The secondary has been replenished with the additions of strong safety Antoine Bethea and veteran corner Tramon Williams. Former Steeler Jarvis Jones and rookie Haason Reddick look to help the pass rush as well. Chandler Jones and Robert Nkemdiche didn’t produce as highly as expected in 2016, but have a good shot at bouncing back in their second seasons in Arizona’s scheme.

Don’t sleep on the Cardinals. Barring significant injuries, a return to the playoffs is likely.

3. San Francisco 49ers

The beginning of a new era is here for San Francisco. Their new regime is led by new GM John Lynch, who started off strong with an impressive first-round draft day trade with Chicago. That netted two blue-chip rookies in Stanford defensive linemen Solomon Thomas and Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster. Both have big potential and could be the building blocks of an elite defense down the road.

New Head Coach Kyle Shanahan should have 49ers fans ecstatic about the future. He’s been a stellar OC in recent years and will surely help San Francisco on that side of the ball right out of the gate. The talent isn’t quite there yet for the 49ers to score a ton of points, however. But they’ll certainly be respectable. Pierre Garcon signed with San Francisco in free agency after a career-year with 113 receptions and over 1,300 yards in Washington under Shanahan in 2013. He’ll have a reliable veteran in Brian Hoyer throwing him the ball, who surprisingly has a 16-15 career record as a starter.

Even with the silver linings, there are still glaring holes on the roster. Their cornerbacks are among the worst in the league. The offensive and defensive lines still need a lot of work. Lynch and the front office will need more time to continue building from the ground up. However, that doesn’t mean they can’t be competitive this season.

4. Los Angeles Rams

No matter how this season turns out for the Rams, they deserve credit for at least taking some risks that could pay off in a big way. It started by trading up to select Jared Goff. He finally has the starting job to himself after sitting behind Case Keenum until the final seven games of the season. Next, was finally having the guts to fire Jeff Fisher—a living example of what 8-8 looks like. Trading a second round pick for Sammy Watkins was another big step forward for a franchise looking for playmakers.

In comes Sean McVay, who spent the past three years as OC with the Redskins. His new scheme should provide clarity for the Los Angeles front office when it comes to evaluating Goff and Watkins. And, may provide Todd Gurley with better playcalling. Such that allows him to be much closer to his 4.8 yards per attempt average as a rookie rather than his 3.2 average last year.

Defensively, longtime coach Wade Phillips looks to help the Rams live up to their potential. As a DC, Phillips has led top-10 scoring units in each of the past six years. This includes four with Houston and two with Denver. Doing it again will be a challenge—Los Angeles doesn’t have the same level of talent as those teams did, especially if stud defensive tackle Aaron Donald continues his holdout into the regular season. Still, it’s fair to expect marginal improvement compared to 2016.

The Rams haven’t finished with a winning record since 2003. With a tough division and major questions still to be answered, that streak will likely continue.