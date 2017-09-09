NFL apologizes for insensitive tweet about Mexico earthquake

Per Eduardo Gonzalez of the Los Angeles Times, the tweet, which has since been deleted, read “Of those times Mexico City shakes with an (hashtag) earthquake because it can’t believe the (at) Chiefs have won the (hashtag) Kickoff2017 game.”

The account tweeted an apology that read “NFL Mexico apologizes for yesterday’s unacceptable tweet, which doesn’t represent the values of the league. We reiterate our solidarity with Mexico.”

Alas, the NFL cannot point to hackers like it could here. We’re guessing some social media employee no longer has a job after that one.