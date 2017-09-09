NFL apologizes for insensitive tweet about Mexico earthquake

The NFL had to do some cleanup after its official Mexican account tweeted a rather insensitive joke comparing the Kansas City Chiefs’ season-opening win to a major earthquake that struck the country.
The 8.1 magnitude quake struck southern Mexico on Thursday night, killing at least 32 people. Unfortunately, the officially verified NFL Mexico account thought it would make for good joke fodder.
¿Esté? Que no sean payasos!
Ahora se indignan de eso cuando insultan a más no poder esos estados afectados… pic.twitter.com/zPoZTXTJiC
— Davicho (@davichoflag) September 8, 2017
Per Eduardo Gonzalez of the Los Angeles Times, the tweet, which has since been deleted, read “Of those times Mexico City shakes with an (hashtag) earthquake because it can’t believe the (at) Chiefs have won the (hashtag) Kickoff2017 game.”
The account tweeted an apology that read “NFL Mexico apologizes for yesterday’s unacceptable tweet, which doesn’t represent the values of the league. We reiterate our solidarity with Mexico.”
Alas, the NFL cannot point to hackers like it could here. We’re guessing some social media employee no longer has a job after that one.
