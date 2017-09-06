NFL Crystal Ball: Steelers and Seahawks in the Super Bowl?

Originally posted on The Sports Post  |  By Harv Aronson  |  Last updated 9/6/17

Will Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll square off in the Super Bowl? Scott Olmos-USA TODAY Sports

With each NFL season, I make it a point to sit down with the entire league schedule and take each week of the season—game-by-game—and pick the winners. Then I’ll see what the final standings are based on my picks. From there, I’ll make my forecast for who wins in the playoffs and ultimately, who is crowned Super Bowl champion.

Naturally, the New England Patriots are the oddsmakers pick to repeat. In the mix will be teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers, Green Bay Packers, Dallas Cowboys, Oakland Raiders and Houston Texans—just to name a handful. For my selections, obviously anything can happen. And things like injuries can never be predicted. I base my picks solely on who I believe will be the best team on a game-by-game basis.

After going through all 256 games, this is how I see the final standings shaping up:

AFC East

  1. New England Patriots (12-4)
  2. Buffalo Bills (8-8)
  3. Miami Dolphins (5-11)
  4. New York Jets (3-13)

AFC North

  1. Pittsburgh Steelers (13-3)
  2. Baltimore Ravens (9-7)
  3. Cincinnati Bengals (8-8)
  4. Cleveland Browns (3-13)

AFC South

  1. Indianapolis Colts (9-7)
  2. Jacksonville Jaguars (8-8)
  3. Tennessee Titans (7-9)
  4. Houston Texans (5-11)

AFC West

  1. Oakland Raiders (11-5)
  2. Kansas City Chiefs (10-6)
  3. Denver Broncos (6-10)
  4. San Diego Chargers (6-10)

NFC East

  1. Dallas Cowboys (11-5)
  2. New York Giants (9-7)
  3. Washington Redskins (8-8)
  4. Philadelphia Eagles (8-8)

NFC North

  1. Green Bay Packers (10-6)
  2. Minnesota Vikings (10-6)
  3. Detroit Lions (8-8)
  4. Chicago Bears (3-13)

NFC South

  1. Carolina Panthers (11-5)
  2. Atlanta Falcons (10-6)
  3. New Orleans Saints (10-6)
  4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-7)

NFC West

  1. Seattle Seahawks (12-4)
  2. Arizona Cardinals (9-7)
  3. Los Angeles Rams (6-10)
  4. San Francisco 49ers (3-13)

For the Dallas Cowboys, at the time of this writing, Ezekiel Elliott is facing a six-game suspension so that could impact the ‘Boys’ record dramatically. What I have for the playoffs is those division winners above and the wild card teams as Kansas City and Baltimore from the AFC plus Atlanta and Minnesota from the other side. The seedings look like this:

AFC

  1. Pittsburgh
  2. New England
  3. Oakland
  4. Indianapolis
  5. Kansas City
  6. Baltimore

NFC

  1. Seattle
  2. Carolina
  3. Dallas
  4. Green Bay
  5. Atlanta
  6. Minnesota

So, what were the results?

I have Oakland beating the Ravens at home in one wild card game for the AFC. Then, Dallas upends the Vikings at home in the NFC. For the other two games, Kansas City takes care of Indianapolis and Green Bay takes out the defending NFC champion Falcons.

As those two teams move on, the Chiefs get another crack at the Steelers in Pittsburgh—only to lose again. The Packers won’t be able to defeat the Seahawks in Seattle. New England opens the defense of their title with a victory at home, beating the Raiders. Dallas will have Ezekiel Elliott back by then and he will be in full-season form by the time the playoff game with Carolina takes place. Dallas should win this one.

For the AFC Championship Game, another rematch awaits New England and Pittsburgh. This time the Steelers get the best of the Patriots, moving on to their ninth Super Bowl. Their opponent will be a common one—the Seahawks will remove the Cowboys from their desire to return to the big dance. Super Bowl XL gets a redo as the Steelers and ‘Hawks go at it again in February.

Hoping for “Stairway to Seven,” the Pittsburgh Steelers will win yet another Lombardi Trophy—defeating the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Be sure to check back with me in January to see how many of my picks were wrong. And, whether or not it will in fact be the Steelers and Seahawks playing for the NFL title.

This article first appeared on The Sports Post and was syndicated with permission.

