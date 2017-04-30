NFL exec: Ryan Pace, John Fox relationship is 'really bad'

Originally posted on Larry Brown Sports  |  By Grey Papke  |  Last updated 4/30/17

John Fox may be on borrowed time in Chicago. Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

More information continues to come out on the Chicago Bears front office, and it does not paint a pretty picture of the organization.

One rival NFL executive from a regular playoff contender told CBS Sports’s Jason La Canfora that coach John Fox is “fuming” about being left out of discussions surrounding the Mitchell Trubisky trade, and his relationship with general manager Ryan Pace is “really bad.”

“We don’t know what the hell they were doing,” the executive said. “It’s all anyone is talking about. It’s really bad between Pace and Fox. Fox is fuming about being left in the dark on the trade (for Trubisky). I don’t know anyone who likes their draft. From the first pick on, we can’t figure out what they were doing. Go back and look at how many small-school kids they took. People around the league are shocked. It’s really bad between Pace and Fox.”

Another executive from a different team agreed.

“Either the Bears know something no one else in the league knows, or that draft just got a lot of people fired only they don’t know it yet,” the executive said.

Reports indicated that Fox was left in the dark for an astonishing amount of time when it came to the team’s draft plans. If things are this bad, it’s easy to envision the Bears getting off to a slow start and Fox being scapegoated for it and pushed out the door. If he’s being left out of decisions of that much importance, he might not be long for the job.

This article first appeared on Larry Brown Sports and was syndicated with permission.

PLAYERS: John Fox
TEAMS: Chicago Bears
MORE FROM YARDBARKER

Manziel not planning bachelor party, focused on NFL comeback

Bills owner struggles to answer question about competency

Olynk cracks funny joke about Thomas' missing tooth

NFL exec: Bears GM Ryan Pace 'just got fired with this draft'

John Elway consulted Jim Kelly before drafting nephew Chad

LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?
 GET THE DAILY NEWSLETTER:

McCloughan a possible candidate for Bills' GM vacancy?

Rockies-Diamondbacks game included a broken-bat homer and the longest homer of 2017

Report: Texans wouldn’t take Jay Cutler’s calls

Albert Pujols mocks Rangers pitcher after beef

Top 10 takeaways from the 2017 NFL Draft

Mitchell Trubisky booed at Celtics-Bulls game, for some reason

MORE STORIES >>

The 'Beast Mode as a parting gift' quiz

Best of Yardbarker: Don't sleep on the Stanley Cup Playoffs

Our favorite undrafted players of all time

Everything you need for the 2017 NFL Draft

Kicking it: Orlando surges while the Galaxy struggles

Three Up, Three Down: Madison Bumgarner gets grounded

Box Score 4/28: NFL Draft gets younger every year

The 10 best sports docs available for streaming

The 'NFL Draft Day is finally upon us' quiz

Most memorable 'NFL Draft weekend drama' stories

Stanley Cup Playoffs: Eastern rivalries take center stage

Marshawn Lynch gives an already-spurned city hometown appeal

MORE STORIES >>
Bears News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!

By clicking "Sign Me Up", you have read and agreed to the Fox Sports Digital Privacy Policy and Terms of Use. You can opt out at any time. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy.
the YARDBARKER app
Get it now!
Ios_download En_app_rgb_wo_45
BEST OF YARDBARKER

Best of Yardbarker: Don't sleep on the Stanley Cup Playoffs

The 'Beast Mode as a parting gift' quiz

Everything you need for the 2017 NFL Draft

Our favorite undrafted players of all time

Kicking it: Orlando surges while the Galaxy struggles

Three Up, Three Down: Madison Bumgarner gets grounded

The 10 best sports docs available for streaming

The 'NFL Draft Day is finally upon us' quiz

Most memorable 'NFL Draft weekend drama' stories

Stanley Cup Playoffs: Eastern rivalries take center stage

MORE BEST OF YARDBARKER >>
Today's Best Stuff
For Publishers
Company Info
Help
Follow Yardbarker
© 2017 Yardbarker, Inc. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. (What's New?)