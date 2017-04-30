NFL exec: Ryan Pace, John Fox relationship is 'really bad'

More information continues to come out on the Chicago Bears front office, and it does not paint a pretty picture of the organization.

One rival NFL executive from a regular playoff contender told CBS Sports’s Jason La Canfora that coach John Fox is “fuming” about being left out of discussions surrounding the Mitchell Trubisky trade, and his relationship with general manager Ryan Pace is “really bad.”

“We don’t know what the hell they were doing,” the executive said. “It’s all anyone is talking about. It’s really bad between Pace and Fox. Fox is fuming about being left in the dark on the trade (for Trubisky). I don’t know anyone who likes their draft. From the first pick on, we can’t figure out what they were doing. Go back and look at how many small-school kids they took. People around the league are shocked. It’s really bad between Pace and Fox.”

Another executive from a different team agreed.

“Either the Bears know something no one else in the league knows, or that draft just got a lot of people fired only they don’t know it yet,” the executive said.

Reports indicated that Fox was left in the dark for an astonishing amount of time when it came to the team’s draft plans. If things are this bad, it’s easy to envision the Bears getting off to a slow start and Fox being scapegoated for it and pushed out the door. If he’s being left out of decisions of that much importance, he might not be long for the job.