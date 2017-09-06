NFL files lawsuit against NFLPA, Ezekiel Elliott in Federal Court

A full PDF of the filed lawsuit can be found here.

Earlier in the week, the NFL filed a motion to dismiss a temporary restraining order (TRO) the NFLPA filed against the league in Texas. This comes after independent arbitrator Harold Henderson upheld Elliott’s six-game suspension earlier on Tuesday. It also comes with with district court in Texas set to rule on the TRO some time later in the week.

The short of the story here is that the NFL is questioning Texas’ power over its arbitration process. It’s also trying to send the case back to New York, where the Tom Brady Deflategate hearings were heard.

It would be rather interesting if the case in New York was heard by Judge Berman, who sided with Brady in the aforementioned Deflategate case.

As it is, Elliott will play Week 1 against the New York Giants. After that, it’s pretty much anyone’s guess as to what might happen. It’s this scribe’s opinion that the temporary restraining order filed by the NFLPA in Texas will be granted, likely enabling Elliott to suit up for the entire 2017 season.

