NFL gives Cowboys great frame photo of him trolling Eagles fans

Originally posted on Sportsnaut  |  By Ethan Sears  |  Last updated 8/26/17

May your troll game live on forever, Drew Pearson. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

At the NFL Draft in Philadelphia this April, former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Drew Pearson had some fun at the home team’s expense. Announcing the Cowboys’ second-round pick, Pearson jokingly thanked Eagle fans for “allowing me to have a career in the NFL.”

He went on to loudly point out that the Cowboys had won five championships and show off his own ring, much to the chagrin of the loudly booing fans.

Now, the league has given Pearson a framed photo of the moment.

Also included: the draft card of cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, the player whose name Pearson announced after he was done trolling. Here’s hoping Pearson is invited back to announce another pick next year.

This article first appeared on Sportsnaut and was syndicated with permission.

PLAYERS: Chidobe Awuzie
TEAMS: Dallas Cowboys
QUIZ: Name the seven Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl MVPs
Updated February 6, 2017  |  Total tries: 4935  |  Average Score: 4.4 out of 7  (63%)  |  Feedback?  |  More Quizzes!

The Dallas Cowboys can boast of seven Super Bowl MVPs. How many of these great players in the NFL's biggest game can you name?

Score:
0/7
Time:
2:00
SB V
Chuck Howley
SB VI
Roger Staubach
SB XII
Randy White
SB XII
Harvey Martin
SB XXVII
Troy Aikman
SB XXVIII
Emmitt Smith
SB XXX
Larry Brown
