NFL gives Cowboys great frame photo of him trolling Eagles fans

At the NFL Draft in Philadelphia this April, former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Drew Pearson had some fun at the home team’s expense. Announcing the Cowboys’ second-round pick, Pearson jokingly thanked Eagle fans for “allowing me to have a career in the NFL.”

He went on to loudly point out that the Cowboys had won five championships and show off his own ring, much to the chagrin of the loudly booing fans.

Now, the league has given Pearson a framed photo of the moment.