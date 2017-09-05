NFL investigating Michael Irvin sexual assault case

Originally posted on Larry Brown Sports  |  By Larry Brown  |  Last updated 9/5/17

January 31, 2016; Honolulu, HI, USA; Team Irvin alumni captain Michael Irvin during the second quarter of the 2016 Pro Bowl game at Aloha Stadium.  Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL is investigating Michael Irvin for his sexual assault case even though the Hall of Famer was not charged in the case.

Word came out in March that Irvin was being accused of sexual assault by a woman whom he knew. The woman claimed she was drugged and sexually assaulted during a night out with Irvin in Ft. Lauderdale on March 31. Irvin strongly denied all accusations. In July, the state attorney’s office announced they were not filing charges, citing a lack of evidence.

The attorney’s office said in their statement that the woman could not remember details of the alleged assault and that there was no evidence that Irvin gave her any drugs or alcohol. She was also found to have had multiple drugs in her system, including Xanax, cocaine and ecstasy, and potentially lied about when she had been using.

Even though Irvin was not charged, the NFL is investigating the matter because of their expanded personal conduct policy, Deadspin reports. The policy extends well beyond players and also encompasses “owners, coaches, players, other team employees, game officials, and employees of the league office, NFL Films, NFL Network, or any other NFL business.” Irvin is subject to investigation because he works as an analyst for NFL Network.

The league can hand out discipline if they find people to have committed “conduct detrimental to the integrity of and public confidence in the NFL.”

NFL News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!

By clicking "Sign Me Up", you have read and agreed to the Yardbarker Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. You can opt out at any time. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy.

This article first appeared on Larry Brown Sports and was syndicated with permission.

PLAYERS: Michael Irvin
MORE FROM YARDBARKER

NFL upholds Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension

J.J. Watt: Fundraising efforts have topped $20 million

Top storylines for college football Week 2

Yankees accuse Red Sox of stealing signs with Apple Watch

NFL investigating Michael Irvin sexual assault case

LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?
 GET THE DAILY NEWSLETTER:

Report: Dolphins-Buccaneers game likely postponed until November

LeBron James to Lakers rumors gaining steam after recent Russell Westbrook comments

Mike Tomlin claims Le’Veon Bell is in ‘great physical condition’

Taylor Swift to perform CFP title game halftime show?

Ronda Rousey confronts WWE stars backstage

Elliott will play Week 1 if no decision by Tuesday afternoon

MORE STORIES >>

The 'Seabass getting kicked to the curb?' quiz

How the Diamondbacks rallied to become baseball's most dangerous team

Ranking the NFL backup quarterbacks for the 2017 season

The 'Winning isn't everything' quiz

Getaway Day: Streaking to the finish

The best and worst of the BIG3 inaugural season

Sports & Politics Intersect: Dan Gilbert takes his ball and goes home

The 'Is Giancarlo Stanton slugging his way out of Miami?' quiz

Giancarlo Stanton's very real pursuit of 60 — and beyond

College football 2017 Week 1 predictions

The 'David Klingler was ahead of his time' quiz

Three Up, Three Down: Stephen Strasburg does it all

MORE STORIES >>
NFL News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!

By clicking "Sign Me Up", you have read and agreed to the Yardbarker Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. You can opt out at any time. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy.
BEST OF YARDBARKER

How the Diamondbacks rallied to become baseball's most dangerous team

The 'Seabass getting kicked to the curb?' quiz

Ranking the NFL backup quarterbacks for the 2017 season

The 'Winning isn't everything' quiz

Getaway Day: Streaking to the finish

Sports & Politics Intersect: Dan Gilbert takes his ball and goes home

Giancarlo Stanton's very real pursuit of 60 — and beyond

Three Up, Three Down: Stephen Strasburg does it all

Sorting out a complicated American League MVP scene

The best and worst of the BIG3 inaugural season

MORE BEST OF YARDBARKER >>
Today's Best Stuff
For Publishers
Company Info
Help
Follow Yardbarker
© 2017 YB Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.