NFL investigating Michael Irvin sexual assault case

The NFL is investigating Michael Irvin for his sexual assault case even though the Hall of Famer was not charged in the case.

Word came out in March that Irvin was being accused of sexual assault by a woman whom he knew. The woman claimed she was drugged and sexually assaulted during a night out with Irvin in Ft. Lauderdale on March 31. Irvin strongly denied all accusations. In July, the state attorney’s office announced they were not filing charges, citing a lack of evidence.

The attorney’s office said in their statement that the woman could not remember details of the alleged assault and that there was no evidence that Irvin gave her any drugs or alcohol. She was also found to have had multiple drugs in her system, including Xanax, cocaine and ecstasy, and potentially lied about when she had been using.

Even though Irvin was not charged, the NFL is investigating the matter because of their expanded personal conduct policy, Deadspin reports. The policy extends well beyond players and also encompasses “owners, coaches, players, other team employees, game officials, and employees of the league office, NFL Films, NFL Network, or any other NFL business.” Irvin is subject to investigation because he works as an analyst for NFL Network.

The league can hand out discipline if they find people to have committed “conduct detrimental to the integrity of and public confidence in the NFL.”