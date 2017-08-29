NFL players have great reactions to Tom Brady Sports Illustrated cover

Tom Brady is on one of the regional covers of Sports Illustrated’s 2017 NFL Preview and a couple of players had some great reactions to the cover.
As they do each year, Sports Illustrated released it’s NFL Preview issue with different cover athletes depending on where the magazine will be distributed. Brady, Aaron Rodgers, J.J. Watt, and David Johnson were chosen for this year.
Each cover shows are large photo of one of the above mentioned players surrounded by smaller versions of various other stars. The Browns tweeted the cover in GIF form to zoom in on their star tackle Joe Thomas.
Congrats on the @SInow cover, @joethomas73! pic.twitter.com/O2SoDPH665
— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 29, 2017
As you can see, Thomas is on Brady’s right leg, under his arm. Thomas joked he’s honored to have been placed in Brady’s armpit.
what an honor being in Brady's armpit https://t.co/7i4SROKcBO
— Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) August 29, 2017
Patrick Peterson also commented on the cover, making reference to a previous time he appeared on an SI cover.
COME ON @SInow !!! Again with the tackling photo???? #NoLove pic.twitter.com/iNZobnZQV8
— Patrick Peterson /P2 (@P2) August 29, 2017
My favorite part of the cover is probably Richard Sherman hanging from Brady’s little finger. Josh Norman crawling up Brady’s shoulder like Spider-Man is pretty good too.
H/T For The Win
TEAMS: New England Patriots, Green Bay Packers, Cleveland Browns
