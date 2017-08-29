NFL players have great reactions to Tom Brady Sports Illustrated cover

Originally posted on Larry Brown Sports  |  By Gordon Dixon  |  Last updated 8/29/17

Aug 25, 2017; Detroit, MI, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) passes the ball during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.  Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady is on one of the regional covers of Sports Illustrated’s 2017 NFL Preview and a couple of players had some great reactions to the cover.

As they do each year, Sports Illustrated released it’s NFL Preview issue with different cover athletes depending on where the magazine will be distributed. Brady, Aaron Rodgers, J.J. Watt, and David Johnson were chosen for this year.

Each cover shows are large photo of one of the above mentioned players surrounded by smaller versions of various other stars. The Browns tweeted the cover in GIF form to zoom in on their star tackle Joe Thomas.

As you can see, Thomas is on Brady’s right leg, under his arm. Thomas joked he’s honored to have been placed in Brady’s armpit.

Patrick Peterson also commented on the cover, making reference to a previous time he appeared on an SI cover.

My favorite part of the cover is probably Richard Sherman hanging from Brady’s little finger. Josh Norman crawling up Brady’s shoulder like Spider-Man is pretty good too.

H/T For The Win

This article first appeared on Larry Brown Sports and was syndicated with permission.

