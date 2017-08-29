NFL players have great reactions to Tom Brady Sports Illustrated cover

Tom Brady is on one of the regional covers of Sports Illustrated’s 2017 NFL Preview and a couple of players had some great reactions to the cover.

As they do each year, Sports Illustrated released it’s NFL Preview issue with different cover athletes depending on where the magazine will be distributed. Brady, Aaron Rodgers, J.J. Watt, and David Johnson were chosen for this year.

Each cover shows are large photo of one of the above mentioned players surrounded by smaller versions of various other stars. The Browns tweeted the cover in GIF form to zoom in on their star tackle Joe Thomas.