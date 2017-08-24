NFL preseason Week 3 predictions

Posted 8 hours ago
17 SLIDES
NFL preseason Week 3 predictions

The exhibition season's dress rehearsal is here, with this week's slate of games the ones that will most closely resemble a regular season contest. For some teams, the question marks are few, and making it through the week healthy is the biggest concern. For others, however, there is plenty to be sorted out before the regular season arrives.

MORE FROM YARDBARKER

WATCH: Jay Cutler hits DeVante Parker on a 72-yard catch and run

Jaguars deny candidates were told they were stuck with Blake Bortles

Kevin Durant discusses Kyrie Irving-Isaiah Thomas trade, idea of loyalty in sports

Report: Manu Ginobili re-signs with Spurs for two years

Thomas Davis says he would welcome Colin Kaepernick on Panthers

LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?
 GET THE DAILY NEWSLETTER:

Mets reportedly unlikely to bring back Terry Collins after season

WATCH: Major brawl breaks out between Tigers and Yankees

Two Florida football players cited for possession of marijuana

LeSean McCoy assured that the Bills are not trading him

Report: Carmelo Anthony trade talks between Knicks, Rockets are 'dormant'

NFC East preview: Don't sleep on the Philadelphia Eagles

MORE STORIES >>

The 'Pour out your bottles for the Bortles era' quiz

The 25 most purchased pay-per-view boxing matches of all time

NFL preseason Week 3 predictions

College football Week 1 predictions

Three Up, Three Down: Rich Hill deserved so much better

BIG3 Championship Preview: Could the year end in an upset?

Paxton Lynch fits the mold but may be hard-pressed to earn his shot in Denver

The 'Please just make it to the regular season' quiz

The 20 biggest storylines heading into the 2017 NFL season

Coming through in the clutch takes on new meaning for Derek Jeter in Miami

The 'When the Doctor took the Big Apple by storm' quiz

BIG3 Referee Hotline: Calls routed from 1-900-MIX-A-LOT

MORE STORIES >>
NFL News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!

By clicking "Sign Me Up", you have read and agreed to the Yardbarker Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. You can opt out at any time. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy.
BEST OF YARDBARKER

NFL preseason Week 3 predictions

College football Week 1 predictions

The 'Pour out your bottles for the Bortles era' quiz

Three Up, Three Down: Rich Hill deserved so much better

BIG3 Championship Preview: Could the year end in an upset?

Paxton Lynch fits the mold but may be hard-pressed to earn his shot in Denver

The 'Please just make it to the regular season' quiz

Coming through in the clutch takes on new meaning for Derek Jeter in Miami

BIG3 Referee Hotline: Calls routed from 1-900-MIX-A-LOT

The 'When the Doctor took the Big Apple by storm' quiz

MORE BEST OF YARDBARKER >>
Today's Best Stuff
For Publishers
Company Info
Help
Follow Yardbarker
© 2017 YB Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.