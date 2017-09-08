NFLPA takes victory lap with scathing attack following Ezekiel Elliott ruling

On Friday evening, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas granted the temporary restraining order (TRO) requested by the NFLPA stemming from the six-game ban the NFL levied against Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.

It was a resounding legal victory for Elliott, his legal team and the NFLPA itself. It also paints the league office, commissioner Roger Goodell included, in a bad light.

In granting the TRO, the judge made sure to note that the case itself was nothing his court has ever seen before.