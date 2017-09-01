Oakland Raiders make new home for Beastmode

As many people have heard, this year we are seeing the return of ‘Beastmode’. Marshawn ‘Beastmode’ Lynch took a short break from the sport of professional football to pursue other things in life and have some leisurely fun. This time he moved south from Seattle, Washington into Oakland, California and is ready to battle the challenges ahead.

The last season that Lynch was a part of was the 2015 season. In that season, Lynch only played in 7 games. In his last full season (2014), Lynch scored a career high 13 touchdowns. He had a season high rush of 77 yards that resulted in a touchdown. He did well carrying the ball, only losing one fumble. He accumulated seven 20+ yard rushes and one 40+ yard rush. To cap off his last complete season, Lynch and the Seattle Seahawks played in the Super Bowl against the Patriots. In this game, the Seahawks lost on the last drive due to an interception on a tough play. I remember Lynch expressed he wished he would have gotten that last chance at the goal line in the game.

Oakland is historically known for being a hard-nosed gridiron squad, and Lynch will be a good fit here. I believe if they stick to being aggressive and using a heavy mix of run and pass plays, they will have a great shot of scoring the ball a lot. With that being said, at times they will have to mix it up with play-action plays and QB draw plays. I feel Lynch’s likeliness to score will shoot through the roof on the QB draw options. Throughout his career, Lynch has been an aggressive running back. He has gotten plenty of yards after contact (YACs), and has a knack for reaching the secondary defense on his rush attempts.

It will be an interesting season for Lynch. A lot of football fans are eager to see him return to the field and make big plays like he used to for the Seattle Seahawks. Oakland is looking to make a playoff run with this new acquisition and they have a good chance of winning their division. The Denver Broncos defense will be the biggest challenge for Marshawn and the rest of the Oakland offense. The Kansas City Chiefs are also in the way of the Raiders as they try to make a return into the postseason.

The Raiders’ first game of the regular season will be against the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 10 at 1p.m. eastern. The Titan defense should have a lot to deal with as QB Derek Carr and WRs Michael Crabtree and Amari Cooper will also step on the field with Marshawn Lynch.