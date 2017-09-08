Odell Beckham feeling better, still questionable for Sunday

Originally posted on Larry Brown Sports  |  By Grey Papke  |  Last updated 9/8/17

Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham remains questionable for Sunday night. William Hauser-USA TODAY Sports

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. could still feature Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys if all goes smoothly.

Beckham says he’s feeling better as he tries to recover from an ankle issue and offered a tantalizing quote for Giants fans to hang on with the game two days away.

Beckham is listed as questionable for the game and will be a game day decision. It’s probably safe to say that he’s confident that he’ll wind up in good enough shape to play, but we’ll have to see how his body responds to the rehab work.

Giants News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!

By clicking "Sign Me Up", you have read and agreed to the Yardbarker Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. You can opt out at any time. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy.

This article first appeared on Larry Brown Sports and was syndicated with permission.

PLAYERS: Odell Beckham Jr.
TEAMS: New York Giants
MORE FROM YARDBARKER

The Maryland Terrapins might be back, but 16 years ago they were on top of the world

Lonzo Ball's debut rap single is here, so check out 'Melo 1'

Report: Mikhail Prokhorov plans to sell Nets

Michael Bennett's attorney accuses Las Vegas police of 'mear campaign'

Eric Berry suffers ruptured Achilles, Andy Reid confirms

LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?
 GET THE DAILY NEWSLETTER:

Report: Isaiah Thomas’ hip injury ‘more than just a tear’

17 most important college football players in Week 2

Which notable quarterbacks are entering pivotal seasons?

Texas A&M president responds to 'disgusting' letter to Sumlin

Dont’a Hightower suffered minor MCL sprain, could play Week 2

Company to pay out huge promo after Indians win 15th straight

MORE STORIES >>

The 'Welcome to the NFL, Kareem Hunt' quiz

The 'Why, yes I am, in fact, ready for some football' quiz

Three Up, Three Down: Diamondbacks, Dodgers pass the torch for the hottest team

What's behind the NFL's recent trade frenzy?

College football 2017 Week 2 predictions

NFL Week 1 predictions

The 'Isaiah Thomas bids adieu to Boston' quiz

Way-too-early college bowl projections

How the Diamondbacks rallied to become baseball's most dangerous team

The 'Seabass getting kicked to the curb?' quiz

Ranking the NFL backup quarterbacks for the 2017 season

The 'Winning isn't everything' quiz

MORE STORIES >>
Giants News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!

By clicking "Sign Me Up", you have read and agreed to the Yardbarker Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. You can opt out at any time. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy.
BEST OF YARDBARKER

The 'Welcome to the NFL, Kareem Hunt' quiz

The 'Why, yes I am, in fact, ready for some football' quiz

Three Up, Three Down: Diamondbacks, Dodgers pass the torch for the hottest team

College football 2017 Week 2 predictions

NFL Week 1 predictions

What's behind the NFL's recent trade frenzy?

The 'Isaiah Thomas bids adieu to Boston' quiz

How the Diamondbacks rallied to become baseball's most dangerous team

The 'Seabass getting kicked to the curb?' quiz

Ranking the NFL backup quarterbacks for the 2017 season

MORE BEST OF YARDBARKER >>
Today's Best Stuff
For Publishers
Company Info
Help
Follow Yardbarker
© 2017 YB Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.