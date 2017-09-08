Odell Beckham feeling better, still questionable for Sunday

Originally posted on Larry Brown Sports | By Grey Papke | Last updated 9/8/17
Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham remains questionable for Sunday night. William Hauser-USA TODAY Sports
New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. could still feature Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys if all goes smoothly.
Beckham says he’s feeling better as he tries to recover from an ankle issue and offered a tantalizing quote for Giants fans to hang on with the game two days away.
Just spoke to Odell Beckham Jr, says he is feeling A LOT better. "I have a long evening of rehab. Then we'll see." @OBJ_3
— Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) September 8, 2017
Beckham is listed as questionable for the game and will be a game day decision. It’s probably safe to say that he’s confident that he’ll wind up in good enough shape to play, but we’ll have to see how his body responds to the rehab work.
PLAYERS: Odell Beckham Jr.
TEAMS: New York Giants
TEAMS: New York Giants
