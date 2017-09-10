Odell Beckham Jr. inactive for Week 1, could play in Week 2

Odell Beckham Jr. is not playing in the New York Giants’ season-opening game at Dallas, as expected.
Beckham hurt his ankle in a preseason game against the Browns and has been rehabbing since. He’s about three weeks into his rehab for an injury that typically takes 4-6 weeks to heal.
The wide receiver was termed questionable for the game and even tried to give it a go in warmups. He looked pretty good:
Just now…Odell Beckham, Jr cutting and catching on the field. #NYG @NBCNewYork pic.twitter.com/Qt0biC7qBd
— John Chandler (@JohnChandlerNBC) September 10, 2017
In the end, the Giants decided to make Beckham inactive for Week 1. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport thinks Beckham should be able to play in Week 2 against Detroit.
#Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr (high-ankle sprain) is officially inactive. He should be good to go for Week 2, though.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 10, 2017
The Giants still have some quality receiving options even without Beckham. They added Brandon Marshall in the offseason and also have Sterling Shepard.
