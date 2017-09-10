Odell Beckham Jr. inactive for Week 1, could play in Week 2

Odell Beckham Jr. is not playing in the New York Giants’ season-opening game at Dallas, as expected.

Beckham hurt his ankle in a preseason game against the Browns and has been rehabbing since. He’s about three weeks into his rehab for an injury that typically takes 4-6 weeks to heal.

The wide receiver was termed questionable for the game and even tried to give it a go in warmups. He looked pretty good: