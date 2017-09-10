Odell Beckham Jr. inactive for Week 1, could play in Week 2

Originally posted on Larry Brown Sports  |  By Larry Brown  |  Last updated 9/10/17

Better safe than sorry, at least in the Giants' eyes, when it comes to Beckham. Jason Bridge-USA TODAY Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. is not playing in the New York Giants’ season-opening game at Dallas, as expected.

Beckham hurt his ankle in a preseason game against the Browns and has been rehabbing since. He’s about three weeks into his rehab for an injury that typically takes 4-6 weeks to heal.

The wide receiver was termed questionable for the game and even tried to give it a go in warmups. He looked pretty good:

In the end, the Giants decided to make Beckham inactive for Week 1. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport thinks Beckham should be able to play in Week 2 against Detroit.

The Giants still have some quality receiving options even without Beckham. They added Brandon Marshall in the offseason and also have Sterling Shepard.

This article first appeared on Larry Brown Sports and was syndicated with permission.

