WATCH: Odell Beckham Jr. seen jogging for first time since injury

By Jason Rowan  |  Last updated 9/6/17

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham is running again. William Hauser-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants witnessed an encouraging sight Wednesday morning when Odell Beckham Jr. joined the team on the practice field, although he did not fully participate in practice. The appearance marked the first time Beckham has been spotted running since suffering an ankle injury in a preseason game.

Even more encouraging is how the wide receiver looked "good" per a report from Adam Schefter and documented in a video from the ESPN reporter's colleague Dianna Russini.

Additional footage from the practice showed Beckham doing some light jogging while joining teammates during stretching exercises. It marks the first time the wide receiver has been spotted doing any sort of running in weeks. Again, as noted, the ankle did not appear to be braced or taped in any fashion.

Big Blue View notes in its reporting that Beckham, who originally injured his ankle in the Giants’ second preseason game on Aug. 21, later worked individually on the side during the portion of practice the media was allowed to observe.

The Giants obviously have to be encouraged by Beckham’s progress, but his status for Week 1 remains in question. And given the Giants open up with a Sunday night showdown with the division-rival Dallas Cowboys — with Ezekiel Elliott being allowed to play — Beckham’s return to health in time would of course be a welcome development heading into such a critical early-season game.

QUIZ: Name the highest scoring non-QB in fantasy football for every team in 2016
Updated August 23, 2017  |  Total tries: 1129  |  Average Score: 20.1 out of 33  (61%)  |  Feedback?  |  More Quizzes!

Quarterbacks are often the leading scorers in fantasy football because they handle the ball on almost every offensive snap. But can you name the highest scoring, non-QB for every team in 2016?

Four minutes are on the clock. Good luck!

CLUE: Team/Position/Points

NOTE: Standard Scoring as per Pro Football Reference

Score:
0/33
Time:
5:00
ARI / 328 / RB
David Johnson
ATL / 232 / RB
Devonta Freeman
BAL / 137 / RB
Terrance West
BUF / 248 / RB
LeSean McCoy
CAR / 138 / RB
Jonathan Stewart
CHI / 201 / RB
Jordan Howard
CIN / 155 / RB
Jeremy Hill
CLE / 165 / RB
Isaiah Crowell
DAL / 293 / RB
Ezekiel Elliott
DEN / 136 / WR
Demaryius Thomas
DET / 132 / WR
Golden Tate
GB / 208 / WR
Jordy Nelson
HOU / 160 / RB
Lamar Miller
IND / 185 / WR
T.Y. Hilton
JAX / 126 / WR
Allen Robinson
KC / 161 / RB
Spencer Ware
LAC / 210 / RB
Melvin Gordon
LAR / 155 / RB
Todd Gurley
MIA / 188 / RB
Jay Ajayi
MIN / 128 / TE
Kyle Rudolph
NE / 226 / RB
LeGarrette Blount
NO / 198 / RB
Mark Ingram
NYG / 196 / WR
Odell Beckham, Jr.
NYJ / 154 / RB
Matt Forte
OAK / 175 / RB
Latavius Murray
PHI / 132 / RB
Ryan Mathews
PIT / 242 / RB
Le'Veon Bell
SF / 165 / RB
Carlos Hyde
SEA / 162 / WR
Doug Baldwin
TB / 208 / WR
Mike Evans
TEN / 243 / RB
DeMarco Murray
WAS / 125 / WR
Jamison Crowder
WAS / 125 / WR
DeSean Jackson
