WATCH: Odell Beckham Jr. seen jogging for first time since injury

By Jason Rowan | Last updated 9/6/17
The New York Giants witnessed an encouraging sight Wednesday morning when Odell Beckham Jr. joined the team on the practice field, although he did not fully participate in practice. The appearance marked the first time Beckham has been spotted running since suffering an ankle injury in a preseason game.
Even more encouraging is how the wide receiver looked "good" per a report from Adam Schefter and documented in a video from the ESPN reporter's colleague Dianna Russini.
Word is Odell Beckham looks good at practice today; No brace or tape on ankle, warmed up with team, then worked on side. But looked good.
#Giants Odell Beckham Junior moving around well. No tape or brace. Warmed up with team but worked out to side when media watching. #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/K5xfDZwnSz
Additional footage from the practice showed Beckham doing some light jogging while joining teammates during stretching exercises. It marks the first time the wide receiver has been spotted doing any sort of running in weeks. Again, as noted, the ankle did not appear to be braced or taped in any fashion.
Odell Beckham on the practice field Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/3ap5tTSKmI
Another look at Odell Beckham on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/gHz3p2mp5f
Big Blue View notes in its reporting that Beckham, who originally injured his ankle in the Giants’ second preseason game on Aug. 21, later worked individually on the side during the portion of practice the media was allowed to observe.
Odell did not practice but moved well in stretching. Backpedal, jog, bouncing on feet. pic.twitter.com/cWUdi485lA
The Giants obviously have to be encouraged by Beckham’s progress, but his status for Week 1 remains in question. And given the Giants open up with a Sunday night showdown with the division-rival Dallas Cowboys — with Ezekiel Elliott being allowed to play — Beckham’s return to health in time would of course be a welcome development heading into such a critical early-season game.
