Odell Beckham still absent from practice due to ankle issue

Originally posted on Larry Brown Sports  |  By Grey Papke  |  Last updated 9/4/17

Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham continues to be hampered by an ankle injury. William Hauser-USA TODAY Sports

The Week 1 status of New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has to be in some doubt after a missed practice to open the week.

According to Jordan Ranaan of ESPN, Beckham’s Monday workout consisted of riding a stationary bike before retreating to the team’s fieldhouse with an athletic trainer. He did not join his teammates on the field for practice.

A source said that, as of late last week, Beckham had yet to practice running or cutting due to the injured ankle. It’s been two weeks since Beckham suffered the injury in a preseason game against the Cleveland Browns.

The Giants have been pretty quiet about Beckham’s injury, but coach Ben McAdoo has said the hope is he’ll be ready to play Sunday night against the Dallas Cowboys. They’re going to have to get him on the practice field quickly if they want that to happen.

This article first appeared on Larry Brown Sports and was syndicated with permission.

PLAYERS: Odell Beckham Jr.
TEAMS: New York Giants
