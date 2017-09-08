Odell Beckham will be game day decision for Week 1

By Steve DelVecchio  |  Last updated 9/8/17

Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham will be a game day decision for Sunday's tilt against the Cowboys. Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Odell Beckham has been nursing an ankle injury that he suffered in a preseason game a few weeks back, and it remains unclear if the star wide receiver will be able to play in Week 1.

Based on all the updates we have seen about Beckham’s health, it seems safe to say the Giants don’t even know if he’ll be available. According to ESPN’s Josina Anderson, the plan is for Beckham to be a true game day decision for Sunday night’s game against the New York Giants.

Beckham took a low hit that looked brutal when he caught a pass against the Cleveland Browns, and he’s lucky the damage was not worse. While the Giants want to get off to a good start against the team many have picked to win the NFC East, they aren’t going to rush Beckham back. And since he has not gotten the new contract he is seeking, you have to wonder how willing Beckham is to play hurt.

