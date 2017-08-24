Packers release DT Letroy Guion

Originally posted on Sportsnaut | By Jesse Reed | Last updated 8/8/17
The Packers have cut loose defensive tackle Letroy Guion. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Letroy Guion started 15 games for the Green Bay Packers last season, but after an offseason arrest he’s been released by the organization.
Green Bay’s general manager Ted Thompson made the announcement on Tuesday, via the team’s website.
Guion was arrested in Hawaii earlier this year after driving under the influence of alcohol. It wasn’t his first notable arrest in recent years, and it’s likely he’ll be suspended for it after being suspended four games for his previous arrest.
The Packers signed with Green Bay in 2014. He played in 44 regular season-games with 35 starts for Green Bay over the last three seasons, tallying 58 tackles and 3.5 sacks.
Before signing with the Packers, Guion spent six seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.
