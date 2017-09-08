Patriots fans already calling for Jimmy Garoppolo to start over Tom Brady

Tom Brady has five Super Bowl rings, and might be the greatest quarterback of all-time. He led the Patriots to the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history earlier this year, helping the team fight back from a 28-3 deficit.

But there are certain Patriots fans who are overreacting and think it’s time to move on from him, for some reason.

Brady got outplayed by Alex Smith in Thursday night’s season opener, which is something no one expected. His stats from the game were subpar by his standards, as he completed only 16 of 36 passes, and didn’t throw a single touchdown pass.

And even though the Patriots still have Super Bowl aspirations, as they attempt to defend their title, fans are already advocating for the team to start Jimmy Garoppolo in place of Brady, which is ridiculous. Check out some of these tweets, which actually started coming Thursday night while the game was still going on.