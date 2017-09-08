Patriots fans already calling for Jimmy Garoppolo to start over Tom Brady

Tom Brady has five Super Bowl rings, and might be the greatest quarterback of all-time. He led the Patriots to the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history earlier this year, helping the team fight back from a 28-3 deficit.
But there are certain Patriots fans who are overreacting and think it’s time to move on from him, for some reason.
Brady got outplayed by Alex Smith in Thursday night’s season opener, which is something no one expected. His stats from the game were subpar by his standards, as he completed only 16 of 36 passes, and didn’t throw a single touchdown pass.
And even though the Patriots still have Super Bowl aspirations, as they attempt to defend their title, fans are already advocating for the team to start Jimmy Garoppolo in place of Brady, which is ridiculous. Check out some of these tweets, which actually started coming Thursday night while the game was still going on.
get this garbage player tomb rady out of herr and put in the real hero jimmy garoppolo! pic.twitter.com/fSP9Lrfah8
— PubicZirconium☭ (@PubicZirconium) September 8, 2017
Too soon for Garoppolo?
— Joshua West (@Joshwest13) September 8, 2017
It's time for Garoppolo
— Paul DeAngelis (@pauldeangelis23) September 8, 2017
He was wide open on the deep route. Of course he doesn't throw it to him. Put Garoppolo in fam
— Cody Delmendo (@codelmendo) September 8, 2017
I seriously move on the Garoppolo after this game just tell Brady like they told Kosar 25 years ago
— avery cross (@Quantrellmorris) September 8, 2017
It continued on Friday.
You're right bench Brady start garoppolo
— Tim Lyle (@Timmy_Tim11) September 8, 2017
Time for the Garoppolo era. #BenchBrady
— PureMaze (@asimays) September 8, 2017
It's Garoppolo year. Bench the old man
— Isaah Nabers (@Iwnabers) September 8, 2017
You would think fans would be a bit more loyal, given what Brady did back in February. But sometimes logic goes out the window, and fans become prisoners of the moment. That appears to be what happened here, judging by all these overreactions.
