Patriots fans already calling for Jimmy Garoppolo to start over Tom Brady

Originally posted on The Sports Daily  |  By Matt Birch  |  Last updated 9/8/17

Aug 31, 2017; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) before the game against the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium.  Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady has five Super Bowl rings, and might be the greatest quarterback of all-time. He led the Patriots to the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history earlier this year, helping the team fight back from a 28-3 deficit.

But there are certain Patriots fans who are overreacting and think it’s time to move on from him, for some reason.

Brady got outplayed by Alex Smith in Thursday night’s season opener, which is something no one expected. His stats from the game were subpar by his standards, as he completed only 16 of 36 passes, and didn’t throw a single touchdown pass.

And even though the Patriots still have Super Bowl aspirations, as they attempt to defend their title, fans are already advocating for the team to start Jimmy Garoppolo in place of Brady, which is ridiculous. Check out some of these tweets, which actually started coming Thursday night while the game was still going on.

It continued on Friday.

You would think fans would be a bit more loyal, given what Brady did back in February. But sometimes logic goes out the window, and fans become prisoners of the moment. That appears to be what happened here, judging by all these overreactions.


Patriots News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!

By clicking "Sign Me Up", you have read and agreed to the Yardbarker Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. You can opt out at any time. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy.

This article first appeared on The Sports Daily and was syndicated with permission.

PLAYERS: Tom BradyJimmy Garoppolo
TEAMS: New England Patriots
MORE FROM YARDBARKER

Report: U.S. District Court grants Ezekiel Elliott's motion against the NFL

The Maryland Terrapins might be back, but 16 years ago they were on top of the world

Report: Mikhail Prokhorov plans to sell Nets

Michael Bennett's attorney accuses Las Vegas police of 'smear campaign'

Eric Berry suffers ruptured Achilles, Andy Reid confirms

LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?
 GET THE DAILY NEWSLETTER:

Report: Isaiah Thomas’ hip injury ‘more than just a tear’

17 most important college football players in Week 2

What does the future hold for DeMarcus Cousins and the Pelicans?

Which notable quarterbacks are entering pivotal seasons?

Texas A&M president responds to 'disgusting' letter to Sumlin

Dont’a Hightower suffered minor MCL sprain, could play Week 2

MORE STORIES >>

Sports & Politics Intersect: Michael Bennett faces what he protests against

The 'Welcome to the NFL, Kareem Hunt' quiz

Can the Brewers stay in the fight to finish?

The 'Why, yes I am, in fact, ready for some football' quiz

Three Up, Three Down: Diamondbacks, Dodgers pass the torch for the hottest team

What's behind the NFL's recent trade frenzy?

College football 2017 Week 2 predictions

NFL Week 1 predictions

The 'Isaiah Thomas bids adieu to Boston' quiz

Way-too-early college bowl projections

How the Diamondbacks rallied to become baseball's most dangerous team

The 'Seabass getting kicked to the curb?' quiz

MORE STORIES >>
Patriots News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!

By clicking "Sign Me Up", you have read and agreed to the Yardbarker Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. You can opt out at any time. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy.
BEST OF YARDBARKER

Sports & Politics Intersect: Michael Bennett faces what he protests against

Can the Brewers stay in the fight to finish?

The 'Welcome to the NFL, Kareem Hunt' quiz

The 'Why, yes I am, in fact, ready for some football' quiz

Three Up, Three Down: Diamondbacks, Dodgers pass the torch for the hottest team

College football 2017 Week 2 predictions

NFL Week 1 predictions

What's behind the NFL's recent trade frenzy?

The 'Isaiah Thomas bids adieu to Boston' quiz

How the Diamondbacks rallied to become baseball's most dangerous team

MORE BEST OF YARDBARKER >>
Today's Best Stuff
For Publishers
Company Info
Help
Follow Yardbarker
© 2017 YB Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.