Patriots fans troll Roger Goodell with 'Operation Clown Face' t-shirts

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell walked into the lion’s den otherwise known as Gillette Stadium for the first time since 2015 on Thursday night, and he received the type of treatment you might expect.

He was booed, heckled and even trolled by Patriots fans wearing t-shirts showing Goodell’s face with clown makeup on it. Barstool Sports was circulating the shirts outside the stadium, and they named the giveaway “Operation Clown Face.”

Here are some photos — notice the fans wearing the blue t-shirts.