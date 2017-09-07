Pats give fan who helped recover stolen Brady jersey front row seats

By Steve DelVecchio | Last updated 9/7/17
The New England Patriots were able to recover Tom Brady’s stolen Super Bowl jersey earlier this year with the help of a fan, and the team is thanking the young man in a big way for Thursday night’s NFL opener.
Patriots owner Robert Kraft personally met with 19-year-old Dylan Wagner and presented him with some front row seats to New England’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Kraft said the Patriots are honored to have Wagner in attendance for their “special celebration,” which of course is the unveiling of their fifth Super Bowl banner.
Patriots owner Robert Kraft met Dylan Wagner (guy who solved the mystery of Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jerseys) for 1st time
Wagner looked overwhelmed when he was given the tickets.
Not sure… but I THINK those tickets had front row written on em. Not a bad reward for solving Jersey-gate
Brady’s jersey was infamously stolen by a former Mexican journalist after Super Bowl LI, and we later learned that his jersey from Super Bowl XLIX had been stolen by the same man. A tip from Wagner, who collects sports memorabilia, helped the Patriots recover both of Brady’s jerseys. Wagner deserves any gifts he has coming his way from the team.
