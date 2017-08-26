Patriots reportedly release Kony Ealy

Originally posted on Larry Brown Sports  |  By Grey Papke  |  Last updated 8/26/17

Ealy was acquired from Carolina in March. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots are cutting ties with Kony Ealy.

According to NFL.com’s Mike Garofolo, the Patriots are releasing Ealy, who they had just acquired in March in the hope that he would replace the retired Rob Ninkovich.

Ultimately, New England’s deal for Ealy only moved them down eight picks in April’s draft, so there is really no significant consequence to the fact that things didn’t work out.

On the other hand, the Patriots still haven’t found an ideal replacement for Ninkovich, though their serious injury issue on the other side of the ball is more worrisome at this point.

This article first appeared on Larry Brown Sports and was syndicated with permission.

PLAYERS: Rob NinkovichKony Ealy
TEAMS: New England Patriots
MORE FROM YARDBARKER:
QUIZ: Name every New England Patriots defensive player to make an NFL Pro Bowl in the Super Bowl era
Updated February 6, 2017  |  Total tries: 1195  |  Average Score: 9.2 out of 31  (30%)  |  Feedback?  |  More Quizzes!

31 defensive players for the New England Patriots have made the NFL Pro Bowl in the Super Bowl era. How many of these defensive stars can you name?

Clue: Number of Pro Bowls/Years Active with Patriots

 

Score:
0/31
Time:
8:00
6/1976-1982
Mike Haynes
5/2001-2008
Richard Seymour
5/2008-2015
Matt Slater
5/1982-1993
Andre Tippett
5/2004-2014
Vince Wilfork
4/1995-2004
Ty Law
4/1996-2002
Lawyer Milloy
3/1977-1989
Raymond Clayborn
3/1974-1987
Steve Nelson
2/2001-2008
Larry Izzo
2/2008-2015
Jerod Mayo
2/2010-2016
Devin McCourty
2/1994-2005
Willie McGinest
2/2007-2010
Brandon Meriweather
2/1983-1992
Johnny Rembert
1/1971-1987
Julius Adams
1/1996-2008
Tedy Bruschi
1/2014-2015
Malcolm Butler
1/2011-2013
Andre Carter
1/2013-2015
Jamie Collins
1/1976-1981
Tim Fox
1/2012-2016
Dont’a Hightower
1/2012-2015
Chandler Jones
1/1982-1991
Fred Marion
1/2014-2014
Darrelle Revis
1/2003-2007
Asante Samuel
1/1993-2000
Chris Slade
1/2012-2013
Aqib Talib
1/2001-2008
Mike Vrabel
1/1961-1971
Don Webb
1/1994-2000
Larry Whigham
MORE FROM YARDBARKER

Report: Marlins not actively shopping Giancarlo Stanton

Chiefs' Spencer Ware reportedly out 2-8 weeks with knee injury

Mike Zimmer does not rule out Teddy Bridgewater playing in 2017

Braves rookie pays tribute to past greats with amazing cleats

Patriots reportedly release Kony Ealy

LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?
 GET THE DAILY NEWSLETTER:

Packers WR Jordy Nelson committed to playing 2-4 more years

Packers vets stick rookies with $34,000 dinner bill

NFL gives Cowboys great frame photo of him trolling Eagles fans

Patriots WR Julian Edelman confirmed to have torn ACL

Cavaliers and Celtics to discuss status of Kyrie Irving-Isaiah Thomas trade

Restricted free agent Nerlens Noel re-signs with Mavericks

MORE STORIES >>

Sports & Politics Intersect: Attempt to avoid controversy has adverse effect for ESPN

The 'It's in the game' quiz

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor through the years

The 'Pour out your bottles for the Bortles era' quiz

The 25 most purchased pay-per-view boxing matches of all time

2017 NFL preseason Week 3 predictions

College football 2017 Week 1 predictions

Three Up, Three Down: Rich Hill deserved so much better

BIG3 championship preview: Could the year end in an upset?

Paxton Lynch fits the mold but may be hard-pressed to earn his shot in Denver

The 'Please just make it to the regular season' quiz

The 20 biggest storylines heading into the 2017 NFL season

MORE STORIES >>
Patriots News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!

By clicking "Sign Me Up", you have read and agreed to the Yardbarker Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. You can opt out at any time. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy.
BEST OF YARDBARKER

Sports & Politics Intersect: Attempt to avoid controversy has adverse effect for ESPN

The 'It's in the game' quiz

The most over-hyped events in sports history

BIG3 championship preview: Could the year end in an upset?

College football 2017 Week 1 predictions

Paxton Lynch fits the mold but may be hard-pressed to earn his shot in Denver

2017 NFL preseason Week 3 predictions

The 'Pour out your bottles for the Bortles era' quiz

Three Up, Three Down: Rich Hill deserved so much better

The 'Please just make it to the regular season' quiz

MORE BEST OF YARDBARKER >>
Today's Best Stuff
For Publishers
Company Info
Help
Follow Yardbarker
© 2017 YB Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.