Patriots reportedly release Kony Ealy

The New England Patriots are cutting ties with Kony Ealy.
According to NFL.com’s Mike Garofolo, the Patriots are releasing Ealy, who they had just acquired in March in the hope that he would replace the retired Rob Ninkovich.
Patriots are releasing DE Kony Ealy, source said. Tried him in their scheme. Not a similar style to Ninkovich so it didn't work out.
— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 26, 2017
Ultimately, New England’s deal for Ealy only moved them down eight picks in April’s draft, so there is really no significant consequence to the fact that things didn’t work out.
On the other hand, the Patriots still haven’t found an ideal replacement for Ninkovich, though their serious injury issue on the other side of the ball is more worrisome at this point.
31 defensive players for the New England Patriots have made the NFL Pro Bowl in the Super Bowl era. How many of these defensive stars can you name?
Clue: Number of Pro Bowls/Years Active with Patriots
0/31
8:00
|
|
