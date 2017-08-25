Patriots TE Dwayne Allen says team's offense is 'hard' to pick up

Dec 5, 2016; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Indianapolis Colts tight end Dwayne Allen (83) celebrates his touchdown during the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.  Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

There’s a reason Josh McDaniels is one of the better offensive minds in football. There’s also a reason New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is considered a genius on par with that of the late, great Bill Walsh.

We can talk about the Patriots’ talent during this near two-decade long run of dominance, but it’s the team’s schemes that have shined above the rest in the NFL.

While opponents have a hard time planning for the schemes, new members of the Patriots also struggle. Just ask first-year Patriots tight end Dwayne Allen, who was acquired in a trade back in March.

“It is extremely hard. I’m not going to sugarcoat it,” Allen said about the Pats’ offense, via the Boston Herald. “It is hard but also stimulating and very exciting. It is one of those things that where you pray for something so long, and when it comes, you can’t cry because it’s harder than you thought it was going to be.”

As has been pointed out in the past, other former members of the Patriots have also struggled learning the offense. Chad Johnson struggled to do anything of substance in his only season with the Patriots, catching just 15-of-32 targets. It pretty much ended Johnson’s career.

Allen, 27, is coming off a disappointing 2016 season with the Indianapolis Colts that saw him catch just 35 passes for 406 yards. He’s being called on to replace the departed Martellus Bennett as Rob Gronkowski’s primary backup at tight end. At the very least, he’s excited about learning this new offense.

