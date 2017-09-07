Patriots troll Falcons on scoreboard prior to season opener

Originally posted on Sportsnaut  |  By Michael Dixon  |  Last updated 9/7/17

New England salt, meet Atlanta's wound. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

In advance of the season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs, the New England Patriots are posting a reminder on their scoreboard. If you’re an Atlanta Falcons fan, you may want to look away.

While the fans will not get to see Roger Goodell, this will be a decent consolation prize for the Patriots fans as they start to fill the stadium up.

In case anyone has forgotten, the New England will host Atlanta this season. We can only wonder what those who run the Gillette Stadium scoreboard will have in store for the Falcons and their fans on October 22.

QUIZ: Name every New England Patriots defensive player to make an NFL Pro Bowl in the Super Bowl era
Updated February 6, 2017  |  Total tries: 1223  |  Average Score: 9.1 out of 31  (29%)  |  Feedback?  |  More Quizzes!

31 defensive players for the New England Patriots have made the NFL Pro Bowl in the Super Bowl era. How many of these defensive stars can you name?

Clue: Number of Pro Bowls/Years Active with Patriots

 

Score:
0/31
Time:
8:00
6/1976-1982
Mike Haynes
5/2001-2008
Richard Seymour
5/2008-2015
Matt Slater
5/1982-1993
Andre Tippett
5/2004-2014
Vince Wilfork
4/1995-2004
Ty Law
4/1996-2002
Lawyer Milloy
3/1977-1989
Raymond Clayborn
3/1974-1987
Steve Nelson
2/2001-2008
Larry Izzo
2/2008-2015
Jerod Mayo
2/2010-2016
Devin McCourty
2/1994-2005
Willie McGinest
2/2007-2010
Brandon Meriweather
2/1983-1992
Johnny Rembert
1/1971-1987
Julius Adams
1/1996-2008
Tedy Bruschi
1/2014-2015
Malcolm Butler
1/2011-2013
Andre Carter
1/2013-2015
Jamie Collins
1/1976-1981
Tim Fox
1/2012-2016
Dont’a Hightower
1/2012-2015
Chandler Jones
1/1982-1991
Fred Marion
1/2014-2014
Darrelle Revis
1/2003-2007
Asante Samuel
1/1993-2000
Chris Slade
1/2012-2013
Aqib Talib
1/2001-2008
Mike Vrabel
1/1961-1971
Don Webb
1/1994-2000
Larry Whigham
This article first appeared on Sportsnaut and was syndicated with permission.

