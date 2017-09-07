Patriots troll Falcons on scoreboard prior to season opener

In advance of the season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs, the New England Patriots are posting a reminder on their scoreboard. If you’re an Atlanta Falcons fan, you may want to look away.
Clearer shot of scoreboard right now.
Troll, troll, troll, your boat. pic.twitter.com/rlWUl6a6cL
— mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) September 7, 2017
While the fans will not get to see Roger Goodell, this will be a decent consolation prize for the Patriots fans as they start to fill the stadium up.
In case anyone has forgotten, the New England will host Atlanta this season. We can only wonder what those who run the Gillette Stadium scoreboard will have in store for the Falcons and their fans on October 22.
31 defensive players for the New England Patriots have made the NFL Pro Bowl in the Super Bowl era. How many of these defensive stars can you name?
Clue: Number of Pro Bowls/Years Active with Patriots
0/31
8:00
|
|
TEAMS: Atlanta Falcons, Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots
|
|
