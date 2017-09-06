Pete Carroll: Eddie Lacy ready for 'full load' on Sunday

Seattle Seahawks running back Eddie Lacy is at full speed for the weekend, according to coach Pete Carroll.
Carroll said Wednesday that, with top option Thomas Rawls considered questionable with an ankle injury, Lacy is ready and able to handle 20-25 carries if needed against the Green Bay Packers.
Pete Carroll: RB Eddie Lacy is "ready for a full load." As in, 20-25 carries Sunday at Green Bay if need be/Rawls is out? "Yep" #Seahawks
— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) September 6, 2017
Just because Lacy can do it does not mean he will. While he is the most accomplished of Seattle’s healthy running backs, Lacy had an unimpressive preseason, even though he made his weight goal. Rookie Chris Carson could end up getting as many carries as Lacy despite his seniority.
|
|
NFL News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!
|
TEAMS: Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers
In five seasons, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has thrown 127 touchdown passes to 26 different players. How many of them can you name?
Clue: Number of TD catches
0/26
6:00
|
|
NFL News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!
|
|Best of Yardbarker
|NFL News
|MLB News
|NBA News
|NHL News
|
Today's Best Stuff
|
For Publishers
|
Company Info
|
Help
|
Follow Yardbarker
|© 2017 YB Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.