Pete Carroll: Eddie Lacy ready for 'full load' on Sunday

Originally posted on Larry Brown Sports  |  By Grey Papke  |  Last updated 9/6/17

Carroll believes the new Seahawks rusher can go full tilt for Week 1. Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Seahawks running back Eddie Lacy is at full speed for the weekend, according to coach Pete Carroll.

Carroll said Wednesday that, with top option Thomas Rawls considered questionable with an ankle injury, Lacy is ready and able to handle 20-25 carries if needed against the Green Bay Packers.

Just because Lacy can do it does not mean he will. While he is the most accomplished of Seattle’s healthy running backs, Lacy had an unimpressive preseason, even though he made his weight goal. Rookie Chris Carson could end up getting as many carries as Lacy despite his seniority.

PLAYERS: Pete CarrollEddie LacyThomas RawlsChris Carson
TEAMS: Seattle SeahawksGreen Bay Packers
Pete Carroll: Eddie Lacy ready for 'full load' on Sunday

