Philadelphia Eagles position preview: Quarterback

The Philadelphia Eagles carried four quarterbacks on their roster at the beginning of the preseason. After their first round of cuts before Saturday’s deadline, the roster consists of only two quarterbacks. Veteran quarterback Matt McGloin and undrafted rookie free agent Dane Evans were released. This leaves Carson Wentz and Nick Foles as the Eagles’ only quarterbacks heading into the regular season.
Carson Wentz assumes his role as the starting quarterback. After getting a year under his belt, he is expected to be much improved in his sophomore season. He worked with a quarterback mechanics coach, got corrective eye surgery, and changed his diet. He has impressed throughout training camp and the preseason. The success of the team this year and moving forward relies heavily on the play of the young quarterback.
Nick Foles will be the backup to Wentz this year. Eagles fans are familiar with Foles, it’s hard to forget his seven touchdown game and 27:2 touchdown to interception ratio in 2013. He has been out the entire preseason with an elbow injury, but the Eagles don’t seem to be too concerned with their recent roster moves. If he is indeed healthy, Foles is a great backup to have. He is in a comfortable place and has had success with the Eagles previously.
Injuries could change the Eagles’ quarterback situation. If Foles is not fully healthy or if, god forbid, Carson Wentz gets injured they will undoubtedly bring in another player. It is surprising the Eagles are keeping only two quarterbacks. It’s possible they are planning on making another move or keeping Dane Evans on the practice squad. For right now, they are confident that Wentz and Foles will stay healthy.
