Philadelphia Eagles position preview: Quarterback

The Philadelphia Eagles carried four quarterbacks on their roster at the beginning of the preseason. After their first round of cuts before Saturday’s deadline, the roster consists of only two quarterbacks. Veteran quarterback Matt McGloin and undrafted rookie free agent Dane Evans were released. This leaves Carson Wentz and Nick Foles as the Eagles’ only quarterbacks heading into the regular season.

Carson Wentz assumes his role as the starting quarterback. After getting a year under his belt, he is expected to be much improved in his sophomore season. He worked with a quarterback mechanics coach, got corrective eye surgery, and changed his diet. He has impressed throughout training camp and the preseason. The success of the team this year and moving forward relies heavily on the play of the young quarterback.