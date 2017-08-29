Philadelphia Eagles: Why the tight ends will be Wentzâ€™s best weapons

Despite a slow start to the season, Ertz went on to finish fifth in the league in both yards (816) and receptions (78). As Ertz is just 26-years-old, the Wentz to Ertz connection looks to have one of the strongest upsides in the league.

This season looks to be the first where Trey Burton replaces Celek as the true number-two option at tight end. Rotoworld noted that Celek played in just 39% of the snaps from last season. However, Celek still averaged 11.1 yards per catch making him a reliable target when a big gain is needed.

While Burton looked to be the victim of the shadows of Celek and Ertz under Chip Kelly, he’ll be the number two tight end in 2017. Burton’s stat lines from last season substantiate the idea that Wentz to TEs wasn’t a singular issue. Burton started the season recording 141 yards through week 10. Weeks 11 through 14 marked the transition from Celek to Burton as Burton tallied 142 yards receiving, more than doubling his yards per game from the first 10 weeks.

At age 25, Burton is a perfect piece for the young TE group.

While all eyes for 2017 are upon Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith, Wentz and the TEs have the added bonus of a year of play together. The uptick in TE production towards the end of the season could have been due in large part to the receivers severely lacking in productivity. Should the shift in targets swing back to the receivers, it has to be an added comfort for Wentz and Doug Pederson to know that a 10-yard pass to a TE is always on the table.