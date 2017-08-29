Philadelphia Eagles: Why the tight ends will be Wentzâ€™s best weapons

Many Philadelphia Eagles positions got heavy makeovers for the 2017 season; tight end was not one of them. The set up of Zach Ertz, Brent Celek, and Trey Burton matches last seasons’ and for good reason: that set up was pretty enough. The focus for passing will likely move back to receiver with Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith, but the tight end spot will be a valuable outlet.
Carson Wentz and Ertz had a tumultuous first footing given that QB to TE passing is a current NFL staple and the big targets are supposed to be something of a safety net for QBs getting their footing. Wentz targeted Ertz just five times per game through week 10, while Ertz failed to top 100 yards receiving in any of the games.
Weeks 11 through 17 told a different story. Wentz targeted Ertz 10.14 times per game in the final seven games of the season, while Ertz topped 100 yards twice. In those final games, Ertz averaged more than 10 yards per catch five out of the seven games.
Despite a slow start to the season, Ertz went on to finish fifth in the league in both yards (816) and receptions (78). As Ertz is just 26-years-old, the Wentz to Ertz connection looks to have one of the strongest upsides in the league.
This season looks to be the first where Trey Burton replaces Celek as the true number-two option at tight end. Rotoworld noted that Celek played in just 39% of the snaps from last season. However, Celek still averaged 11.1 yards per catch making him a reliable target when a big gain is needed.
While Burton looked to be the victim of the shadows of Celek and Ertz under Chip Kelly, he’ll be the number two tight end in 2017. Burton’s stat lines from last season substantiate the idea that Wentz to TEs wasn’t a singular issue. Burton started the season recording 141 yards through week 10. Weeks 11 through 14 marked the transition from Celek to Burton as Burton tallied 142 yards receiving, more than doubling his yards per game from the first 10 weeks.
At age 25, Burton is a perfect piece for the young TE group.
While all eyes for 2017 are upon Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith, Wentz and the TEs have the added bonus of a year of play together. The uptick in TE production towards the end of the season could have been due in large part to the receivers severely lacking in productivity. Should the shift in targets swing back to the receivers, it has to be an added comfort for Wentz and Doug Pederson to know that a 10-yard pass to a TE is always on the table.
TEAMS: Philadelphia Eagles
|
|
Eagles News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!
|
|Best of Yardbarker
|NFL News
|MLB News
|NBA News
|NHL News
|
Today's Best Stuff
|
For Publishers
|
Company Info
|
Help
|
Follow Yardbarker
|© 2017 YB Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.