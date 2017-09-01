Pittsburgh Steelers: How will Ben Roethlisbergerâ€™s storied career end?

Originally posted on isportsweb.com  |  By Daniel Pierrot  |  Last updated 9/1/17

For the Pittsburgh Steelers, this season is important. More important than most. Simply because, the Steelers are running out of time.

I was talking to a friend of mine at my fantasy football draft last night, and I quickly realized that this could be the last run for Ben Roethlisberger. This could be the last year of his career, and the Steelers will need to capitalize.

It is no secret that Ben has been considering retirement after the last few seasons. He has been a warrior for the black and yellow for a long time and has had a storied career. He has given all he can to the franchise and the way this season goes will pave the way for his future in football.

The Steelers lost in the AFC championship game last year to the New England Patriots. It wasn’t a close game and not at any point, in the game, were the Steelers ever expected to pull of the win.

Now, as Ben gets a year older, that same fate for the 2017 season could lead the way to his retirement. This scenario, another AFC championship loss to the Patriots, would sting Ben and might lead to the end of his career.

Another, much better, scenario would be Ben getting to the championship and winning it. This would put a bow on his career and would make it easy for him to walk away from the game as a three-time Super Bowl champion.

The most interesting scenario, however, is the one in which he does get to the Super Bowl, but loses. How would he handle it? Clearly getting passed the Patriots would be a huge accomplishment, but would he walk away after being so close to another championship? In this scenario, he probably comes back.

The consistent greatness of the New England Patriots has been well noted. Roethlisberger sees it and understands it. He knows that if he wants a ring, he must go through them every single year. That can be a daunting task, for anyone.

The loss last year took a toll on Ben and probably made him feel like the Patriots are that mountain he can’t climb anymore. But, if he were to beat them and lose in the Super Bowl, he might look at it a bit different. He might look at it as if “Yeah we blew a big chance, but we can get back next year. We can beat the Patriots again, and win it next time.”

This season is important. This year the Steelers need to beat the Patriots. This year Ben Roethlisberger needs to climb to the top of the mountain, once again, and remember the view.

This article first appeared on isportsweb.com and was syndicated with permission.

PLAYERS: Ben Roethlisberger
TEAMS: Pittsburgh SteelersNew England Patriots
