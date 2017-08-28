Playoffs in sight for Bengals barring another rash of injuries

A healthy Tyler Eifert will also mean a lot for the Bengals’ aerial attack. After a breakout 2015, Eifert played just eight games last season, catching 29 balls for 394 yards. At tight end, Eifert creates a huge matchup problem for opposing defenses. That’s only amplified with Green and Ross on the field. Tyler Boyd will likely finish fourth in targets, but the second-year man is fairly reliable. He had a 67 percent catch rate last year and should be good out of the slot.

Cincinnati’s backfield is begging for second round pick Joe Mixon to take the job. Co-incumbents Giovani Bernard and Jeremy Hill were both terrible last season. Hill averaged 3.8 yards per carry and had an abysmal 44 percent success rate. As for Bernard, he averaged 3.7 per carry — a miserable number despite his injury. Mixon was one of the most purely talented running backs in the draft. He ranked first last season with a 57.3 breakaway percentage, according to PFF, and has great burst. Mixon can play on third down as well, with good receiving ability. If he stays out of trouble off the field, expect Mixon to be a force.

The only part of Cincinnati’s offense that will have trouble is the offensive line. Cedric Ogbuehi was terrible at right tackle last season and now the Bengals are moving him to left tackle. Ogbuehi allowed 4.5 sacks and blew 14 pass blocks, per Football Outsiders’ Almanac. He also had a terrible 44.2 PFF grade. Right tackle Jake Fisher was better, but not by much, posting a 47.2 PFF grade last season. Fisher, in just 295 snaps, allowed three sacks and blew seven pass blocks, per FOA. As a point of comparison, departed left tackle Andrew Whitworth blew six pass blocks in 1,065 snaps, per FOA. Things get better on the interior, but not by much. Andre Smith is set to start at right guard. He played just four games with the Vikings last season, but had a 42.3 PFF grade, consistent with his 57.1 grade in 2015. Left guard Clint Boling is probably the best player on this line with a 73.0 PFF grade last year. Center Russell Bodine blew only 10 blocks last season, per FOA, and should be fine.

If the tackle situation becomes dire, it could sink the offense. Dalton tends to struggle under pressure and has had turnover issues in the past. Mixon ran well after contact in college, but this is another level. However, for that to happen, things would have to go from bad to worse at the position. It’s hard for an offensive lineman to sink an offense and there are schematic fixes. This is something to watch, but the offensive line will probably hurt the Bengals’ offense instead of killing it.

Defensively, the Bengals are solid at the top of the depth chart, but things thin out fast.

When it comes to defensive linemen, Geno Atkins is one of the best in the league. He posted 9.0 sacks, 17 hits and 37 hurries last season, according to FOA. Atkins’ 90 percent run stop rate also ranked 11th at the position. Next to him on the interior, however, Pat Sims is 32 years old and on the decline. Sims had a middling 68.2 PFF grade last season along with a fairly poor 74 percent run stop rate.